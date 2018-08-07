You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Confederation of African Football bans seven referees and linesman from Ghana over bribery allegations

Sports Reuters Aug 07, 2018 22:01:31 IST

Cairo: Seven referees and linesmen from Ghana have been handed lengthy bans as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday announced a new round of sanctions for match officials caught up in a bribery sting.

File image of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad. Reuters

File image of CAF President Ahmad Ahmad. Reuters

Referee David Laryea was banned for life and six other officials received 10-year suspensions. Eleven officials were sanctioned last month in an unprecedented clean-up by African soccer’s governing body, which has long been plagued by bribery allegations.

Kenyan linesman Marwa Range, who had been due to officiate at this year’s World Cup, was filmed receiving a $600 bribe during this year’s African Nations Championship in Morocco and was given a life ban.

Range, a reserve official at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, had earlier been removed from the list of referees for this year’s tournament in Russia.

CAF also suspended a further 14 officials from eight different countries, including four Ghanaians.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 22:01 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores