CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: Haiti ride on two second-half goals against Costa Rica to emerge Group B toppers

New York: Haiti rallied with two second-half goals to beat Costa Rica 2-1 on Monday and reach the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF (The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Gold Cup as winners of Group B.

Haiti right back Djimy Bend Alexis delivered the winner in the 81st minute with a right-footed blast that found the top right corner of the net and sent Haiti into a quarter-final clash with Group A runners-up Canada.

Costa Rica, who finished second in Group B, will take on Mexico, the Group A winners who are chasing an eighth title in the regional championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Alexis played a dubious role in the game's opening goal, a header from Costa Rica veteran Alvaro Saborio deflected off him and into the Haiti net to put Costa Rica up 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Haiti equalized from the spot in the 57th minute, Duckens Nazon converting after Francisco Calvo barged over him in the box.

Earlier in the day at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, Bermuda notched the first victory of their Gold Cup debut — a 2-0 triumph over Nicaragua thanks to second-half goals from Lejuan Simmons and Nahki Wells.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.