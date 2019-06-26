You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: Curacao hold last year's runners-up Jamaica 1-1, both advance to quarter-finals

Sports Agence France-Presse Jun 26, 2019 14:31:54 IST

Los Angeles: Jurien Gaari rifled an equalizer from 28 yards out, in the third minute of stoppage time to give Curacao a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday as both teams reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals.

The Reggae Boyz Jamaica, runners-up in the past two editions of the regional championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, advanced with the draw on the final day of Group C action in Los Angeles.

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: Curacao hold last years runners-up Jamaica 1-1, both advance to quarter-finals

Jamaica midfielder Devon Williams, left, and Curacao midfielder Leandro Bacuna compete for the ball during the match between Curacao and Jamaica. AP

Curacao went through after Honduras, already eliminated from quarter-final contention after back-to-back defeats, stunned El Salvador 4-0 in the second match of the double-header at the Banc of California Stadium, home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

Jorge Alvarez's 59th-minute goal, a blast from outside the penalty area, launched a second-half scoring explosion for Honduras. Rubilio Castillo followed in the 65th minute, Bryan Acosta made it 3-0 in the 75th and Emilio Izaguirre made it 4-0 in the 90th minute.

In the opening match, Gaari's effort cancelled out Shamar Nicholson's 14th-minute strike for Jamaica, who were unable to capitalize on chances to secure all three points.

Nevertheless, Jamaica finished top of Group C with 5 points, one more than Curacao. The Reggae Boyz will face either the defending champion United States or Panama in the quarter-finals.

The USA take on Panama in the Group D finale on Wednesday and can win the group with a draw — which would put them through to a match against Curacao.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 14:31:54 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores