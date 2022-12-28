2023 sports calendar: Hockey World Cup, ODI World Cup, Asian Games, Women's T20 World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, more
The sports calendar for 2023 features Men's Hockey World Cup, two cricket World Cups, Asian Games, the women's FIFA World Cup and lots more!
The 2023 sports calendar is packed with high-profile events with plenty at stake for numerous athletes. Besides the annual Asian and world championship events and tennis Grand Slams and Formula 1 races, some big multi-nation events are scheduled in 2023.
The first big-ticket event of the year is the Hockey World Cup in Odisha, India with Asian Games, postponed from last year, are also pencilled in for September in Hangzhou, China.
In football, there is the women’s football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and AFC Asian Cup which is slated for later part of the year to avoid the severe temperatures in the Gulf region.
Complete 2023 sports calendar – schedule and dates
January
29 December-8 January: Tennis United Cup mixed team event
31 December-15 January: Motorsport Dakar Rally
13-29 January: Men’s Hockey World Cup
16-20 January: Tennis Australian Open
31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games (contd.)
February
31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games
10-26 February: Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup
1-11 February: Football – FIFA Club World Cup
12 February: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl
17-19 February: Basketball – NBA All Star Game weekend
26 February: Football – English League Cup Final
March
5 March: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix
9-12 March: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship
14-19 March: All England Badminton Championships
15-31 March: Women’s World Boxing Championships
17-19 March: Athletics – World Indoor Championships
19 March: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
23 March: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying
25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)
28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships (contd.)
April
25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)
2 April: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix
6-9 April: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta
15 April: Basketball – NBA playoffs start
15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship (contd.)
17 April: Athletics – Boston Marathon
27 April: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China
28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships
30 April: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
May
15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship
5 May – Athletics – Doha Diamond League
7 May: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix
7-14 May: Judo – World championships
18-21 May: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at U.S. PGA Championship, Rochester, New York
21 May: Formula 1 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
22-28 May: World Table Tennis Championships
25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL)
28 May: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix
28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open (contd.)
28 May: Athletics – Diamond League at Rabat, Morocco
31 May: Football – UEFA Europa League Final
June
1-18 June: NBA – NBA Finals
2 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Rome
3 June: Football – English FA Cup Final
4 June: Formula 1 – Spain Grand Prix
7 June: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final
9 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Paris
10 June: Football – UEFA Champions League Final
10-11 June: Motor racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race
28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open
15 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Oslo
15-18 June: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles
16-20 June: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test
18 June: Formula 1 – Canada Grand Prix
22 June: Basketball – NBA Draft
22-25 June: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship
28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (contd.)
30 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Lausanne
July
1-23 July: Cycling – Tour de France
28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test
2 July: Formula 1 – Austria Grand Prix
2 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Stockholm
3-16 July: Tennis Wimbledon
6-9 July: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach
6-10 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test
9 July: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix
14-30 July: World Aquatics Championships
16 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Silesia, Poland
20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup (contd.)
19-23 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test
19-23 July: Tennis – Hopman Cup
20-23 July: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open
21 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Monaco
23 July: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix
23 July: Athletics – Diamond League at London
27-30 July: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship
27-31 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test
29 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Shanghai
30 July: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix
August
3 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China
10-13 August: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open
20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup
19-27 August: World Athletics Championships
21-27 August: World Badminton Championships
27 August: Formula 1 – Dutch Grand Prix
28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open (contd.)
31 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Zurich
September
28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open
2-17 September: World Weightlifting Championships
3 September: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix
8 September: Athletics – Diamond League at Brussels
8-28 September: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup
11-17 September: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals Group Stage
16-24 September: World Wrestling Championships
16-17 September: Athletics – Diamond League Finals
17 September: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix
22-24 September: Tennis – Laver Cup in Vancouver
23 September – 8 October: Asian Games (contd.)
24 September: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix
24 September: Athletics – Berlin Marathon
29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup (contd.)
29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships (contd.)
October
29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup
23 September – 8 October: Asian Games
29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships
8 October: Formula 1 – Qatar Grand Prix
8 October: Athletics – Chicago Marathon
22 October: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix
29 October: Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix
TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup (contd.)
November
5 November: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix
5 November: Athletics – New York Marathon
12-18 November: Tennis – ATP Finals
16-19 November: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship
18 November: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix
21-26 November: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals
26 November: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup
December
13-17 December: Badminton World Tour Finals
TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup
