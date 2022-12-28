Sports

2023 sports calendar: Hockey World Cup, ODI World Cup, Asian Games, Women's T20 World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, more

The sports calendar for 2023 features Men's Hockey World Cup, two cricket World Cups, Asian Games, the women's FIFA World Cup and lots more!

FP Sports December 28, 2022 12:11:50 IST
2023 sports calendar: Hockey World Cup, ODI World Cup, Asian Games, Women's T20 World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup, more

The trophy of the FIFA Women's Football World Cup on display in Zurich. AFP

The 2023 sports calendar is packed with high-profile events with plenty at stake for numerous athletes. Besides the annual Asian and world championship events and tennis Grand Slams and Formula 1 races, some big multi-nation events are scheduled in 2023.

The first big-ticket event of the year is the Hockey World Cup in Odisha, India with Asian Games, postponed from last year, are also pencilled in for September in Hangzhou, China.

Also Read | Five big events to add to your calendar in 2023

In football, there is the women’s football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and AFC Asian Cup which is slated for later part of the year to avoid the severe temperatures in the Gulf region.

Complete 2023 sports calendar – schedule and dates

January

2023 sports calendar Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

The Hockey World Cup Trophy. Image: Hockey India

29 December-8 January: Tennis United Cup mixed team event

31 December-15 January: Motorsport Dakar Rally

13-29 January: Men’s Hockey World Cup

16-20 January: Tennis Australian Open

31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games (contd.)

February

31 January – 11 February: Khelo India Youth Games

10-26 February: Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup

1-11 February: Football – FIFA Club World Cup

12 February: American Football (NFL) Super Bowl

17-19 February: Basketball – NBA All Star Game weekend

26 February: Football – English League Cup Final

March

5 March: Formula 1 – Bahrain Grand Prix

9-12 March: Golf – USPGA at The Players Championship

14-19 March: All England Badminton Championships

15-31 March: Women’s World Boxing Championships

17-19 March: Athletics – World Indoor Championships

19 March: Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

23 March: Football – Start of Euro 2024 qualifying

25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)

28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships (contd.)

April

2023 sports calendar Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

A runner holds a Ukraine and American flag while approaching the finish line of the Boston Marathon. AP

25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL) (contd.)

2 April: Formula 1 – Australian Grand Prix

6-9 April: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at The Masters, Augusta

15 April: Basketball – NBA playoffs start

15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship (contd.)

17 April: Athletics – Boston Marathon

27 April: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China

28 March – 2 April: Asian Wrestling Championships

30 April: Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May

15 April – 1 May: Snooker – World Championship

5 May – Athletics – Doha Diamond League

7 May: Formula 1 – Miami Grand Prix

7-14 May: Judo – World championships

18-21 May: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at U.S. PGA Championship, Rochester, New York

21 May: Formula 1 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

22-28 May: World Table Tennis Championships

25 March – 28 May: Cricket – Indian Premier League (IPL)

28 May: Formula 1 – Monaco Grand Prix

28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open (contd.)

28 May: Athletics – Diamond League at Rabat, Morocco

31 May: Football – UEFA Europa League Final

June

2023 sports calendar Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

Golden State Warriors won the NBA Finals after beating Boston Celtics in six games. AP

1-18 June: NBA – NBA Finals

2 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Rome

3 June: Football – English FA Cup Final

4 June: Formula 1 – Spain Grand Prix

7 June: Football – UEFA Europa Conference League Final

9 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Paris

10 June: Football – UEFA Champions League Final

10-11 June: Motor racing – Le Mans 24 Hour Race

28 May – 11 June: Tennis French Open

15 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Oslo

15-18 June: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at US Open, Los Angeles

16-20 June: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 1st Test

18 June: Formula 1 – Canada Grand Prix

22 June: Basketball – NBA Draft

22-25 June: Golf – LPGA at Women’s PGA Championship

28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test (contd.)

30 June: Athletics – Diamond League at Lausanne

July

2023 sports calendar Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

Rafael Nadal of Spain, bottom right, attends a practice session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. AP

1-23 July: Cycling – Tour de France

28 June-2 July: Cricket – Ashes (England vs Australia) 2nd Test

2 July: Formula 1 – Austria Grand Prix

2 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Stockholm

3-16 July: Tennis Wimbledon

6-9 July: Golf – LPGA at Women’s US Open, Pebble Beach

6-10 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 3rd Test

9 July: Formula 1 – British Grand Prix

14-30 July: World Aquatics Championships

16 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Silesia, Poland

20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup (contd.)

19-23 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 4th Test

19-23 July: Tennis – Hopman Cup

20-23 July: Golf – USPGA and European Tour at British Open

21 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Monaco

23 July: Formula 1 – Hungarian Grand Prix

23 July: Athletics – Diamond League at London

27-30 July: Golf – LPGA at Evian Championship

27-31 July: Cricket – Ashes (England v Australia), 5th Test

29 July: Athletics – Diamond League at Shanghai

30 July: Formula 1 – Belgian Grand Prix

August

3 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Shenzhen, China

10-13 August: Golf – LPGA at Women’s British Open

20 July – 20 August: Women’s FIFA World Cup

19-27 August: World Athletics Championships

21-27 August: World Badminton Championships

27 August: Formula 1 – Dutch Grand Prix

28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open (contd.)

31 August: Athletics – Diamond League at Zurich

September

2023 sports calendar Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou in 2023. AFP

28 August – 10 September: Tennis US Open

2-17 September: World Weightlifting Championships

3 September: Formula 1 – Italian Grand Prix

8 September: Athletics – Diamond League at Brussels

8-28 September: Rugby Union – Rugby World Cup

11-17 September: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals Group Stage

16-24 September: World Wrestling Championships

16-17 September: Athletics – Diamond League Finals

17 September: Formula 1 – Singapore Grand Prix

22-24 September: Tennis – Laver Cup in Vancouver

23 September – 8 October: Asian Games (contd.)

24 September: Formula 1 – Japanese Grand Prix

24 September: Athletics – Berlin Marathon

29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup (contd.)

29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships (contd.)

October

29 September – 1 October: Golf – Ryder Cup

23 September – 8 October: Asian Games

29 September – 8 October: Gymnastics – World Championships

8 October: Formula 1 – Qatar Grand Prix

8 October: Athletics – Chicago Marathon

22 October: Formula 1 – United States Grand Prix

29 October: Formula 1 – Mexican Grand Prix

TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup (contd.)

November

2023 sports calendar Hockey World Cup ODI World Cup Asian Games Womens T20 World Cup FIFA Womens World Cup more

England’s captain Eoin Morgan raises the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. AP

5 November: Formula 1 – Brazilian Grand Prix

5 November: Athletics – New York Marathon

12-18 November: Tennis – ATP Finals

16-19 November: Golf – LPGA at Players Championship

18 November: Formula 1 – Las Vegas Grand Prix

21-26 November: Tennis – Davis Cup Finals

26 November: Formula 1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

TBD – Men’s Cricket ODI World Cup

December

13-17 December: Badminton World Tour Finals

TBD – Football AFC Asian Cup

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 12:11:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viacom18 to broadcast Olympic Games Paris 2024 across India and the sub-continent
Sports

Viacom18 to broadcast Olympic Games Paris 2024 across India and the sub-continent

Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region.

Watch: People get free bus rides if they do 20 squats in Romania
World

Watch: People get free bus rides if they do 20 squats in Romania

This unique initiative is a part of the Sports Festival, and this free ticket is called the 'Health Ticket'

T20 World Cup came at a perfect time for us to showcase Melbourne, says Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements
Sports

T20 World Cup came at a perfect time for us to showcase Melbourne, says Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost.com, Visit Victoria's CEO Brendan McClements talks about the challenge of bringing people back to Melbourne and Victoria and the road ahead.