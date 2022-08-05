“We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham, “ United World Wrestling said in a tweet.

People at the Coventry Arena, the wrestling venue of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, were asked to evacuate the venue on Friday, citing ‘health and security checks’.

A few minutes later, the UWW’s official handle provided an update, saying: UPDATE FROM ENGLAND: Wrestling will resume at 12:45 (local time), that is 5.15 pm IST.

Bajrang Punia has already booked a quarter-final in the men’s 65kg category, beating Lowe Bingham of Nauru.