Commonwealth Games: Wrestling event in Birmingham suspended over 'safety check'
“We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham, “ United World Wrestling said in a tweet.
People at the Coventry Arena, the wrestling venue of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, were asked to evacuate the venue on Friday, citing ‘health and security checks’.
“We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham, “ United World Wrestling said in a tweet.
We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham
— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 5, 2022
A few minutes later, the UWW’s official handle provided an update, saying: UPDATE FROM ENGLAND: Wrestling will resume at 12:45 (local time), that is 5.15 pm IST.
UPDATE FROM ENGLAND: Wrestling will resume at 12:45 (local time ) https://t.co/qUTWIbbg9c
— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 5, 2022
Bajrang Punia has already booked a quarter-final in the men’s 65kg category, beating Lowe Bingham of Nauru.
also read
Commonwealth Games: Sports, new events, schedule, all key questions answered
Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will be played in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.
Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony Highlights: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh walk with the national flag
CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Update: A strong contingent of 215 Indian athletes will take part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Thursday.
Commonwealth Games: Entire nation cheering for you, Good luck, says President Murmu to India's contingent
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her best wishes to the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.