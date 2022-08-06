Commonwealth Games: Wrestler Pooja Gehlot beats Scotland's Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio to win bronze
Wrestler Pooja Gehlot clinched bronze medal in the women's freestyle 50kg third-place match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Pooja beat Scotland's Christelle Lamofack Letchidjio by a 12-2 scoreline.
In the quarter-finals , Pooja hade beaten Madison Parks of Canada.
On Friday, Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia had won gold medals in their respective categories.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya added a fourth wrestling gold on Saturday, winning the men's 57kg category final.
