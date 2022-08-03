Tulika Maan will take on Scotland’s Sarah Adlington in the judo gold medal match later tonight (9.30 PM IST).

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan beat Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the women’s 78kg semi-final to assure herself of at least a silver in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Maan will take on Scotland’s Sarah Adlington in the gold medal match later tonight (9.30 PM IST).

Maan defeated Andrews by Ippon to ensure India’s 15th medal at the CWG. Notably, Andrews managed to churn out a Waza-ari to start the match, but Maan was quick to respond and turn the tide in her favour. The match lasted 1 minute and 53 seconds.

It is worth mentioning that, Maan now stands a chance to become the first Indian Judoka to win the gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as her compatriots Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar Yadav won silver and bronze respectively in their respective categories in judo.

Shushila won the silver medal in the 48kg final after suffering defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi, while Yadav clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 60 kg event by defeating Cyprus’s Petros Christodoulides by one Ippon in 58 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Indian Judoka Deepak Deswal, who defeated Cameroon's Eric Jean Sebastien in his round of 16 elimination bout, lost to England's Harry Lovell-Hewitt in the men's 100-kg quarter-finals.

After losing to Lovell-Hewitt, Deepak went into the repechage, where he suffered defeat at the hands of Fiji’s Tevita Takayawa, who won by an Ippon. The match lasted only 1 minute and 8 seconds.

