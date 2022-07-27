Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games that will be played in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August.

Commonwealth Games 2022, the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event, is upon us. A total of 72 teams - 54 countries and 18 territories - that comprise the Commonwealth will vie for honour in 20 sports and multiple events within them.

Birmingham is the third city from England to host a Commonwealth Games event with previous being London (1934) and Manchester (2002). Birmingham 2022 comes 10 years after London hosted the Olympics and twenty years since Manchester to build on their legacy.

Let's quickly go through some of the most crucial questions regarding 2022 Commonwealth Games.

When do the 2022 Commonwealth Games begin?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin on 28 July. The opening ceremony will be held on that day with sporting events getting underway the next day.

When do the 2022 Commonwealth Games conclude?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will draw to a close on 8 August with the closing ceremony.

Where are the 2022 Commonwealth Games being played?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are being held in Birmingham, England. Birmingham is a metropolitan borough in the West Midlands region and is the second-largest city in the United Kingdom.

Birmingham were awarded the host city rights in 2017. A total of 15 venues across the West Midlands have been selected to host various events including the famous NEC Arena and Coventry Stadium.

Where can I watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be broadcast live on Sony Network on TV and SonyLiv for streaming.

How many sports will be played at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

There are 280 medals up for grabs across 20 sports at the 2022 CWG. In addition to the ten core sports from 2018 – athletics, badminton, boxing, hockey, lawn bowls, netball (for women), rugby sevens, squash, swimming and weightlifting – five sports will be integrated into this category: road cycling, judo, triathlon, table tennis and wrestling.

The new regulations adopted by Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) also see a number of para-sports integrated within four core sports: athletics, lawn bowls, swimming and weightlifting.

Full list of sports and events:

Aquatics - diving

Aquatics - swimming and para swimming

Athletics and para athletics

Badminton

Basketball 3x3

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Cricket T20

Cycling - mountain bike

Cycling - road race

Cycling - time trial

Cycling - track and para track

Gymnastics - artistic

Gymnastics - rhythmic

Hockey

Judo

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Netball

Para powerlifting

Rugby sevens

Squash

Table tennis and para table tennis

Triathlon and para triathlon

Wheelchair basketball 3x3

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Which are the new sports at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Women's T20 cricket, 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball are going to be making their Games debut. Para-athletes will compete in table tennis for the first time. For India, women's cricket will be one to watch out for with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the side in Group A.

Cricket is returning to Commonwealth Games for the first time in 24 years. It's last appearance was in 1998 in the form of List A men's tournament in Kuala Lumpur.

Judo is being included at a Commonwealth Games for the fourth time and was missing in 2018.

3x3 basketball is the swifter version of the regular 5x5 format. It is played on a half court with a race to 21 points or play until the clock reaches 10 minutes. Also in comparison to the usual standard, 3x3 basketball has a 12 second shot clock.

Which venues are being used for 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Commonwealth Games are going to be played across 15 venues.

Alexander Stadium - Athletics

Arena Birmingham - Gymnastics

Edgbaston Ground - Cricket (Women's T20I)

Sutton Park - Triathlon

University of Birmingham - Hockey and squash

Smithfield - 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, marathon (start)

Victoria Square - Marathon (finish)

Cannock Chase Forest - Cycling (mountain biking)

Coventry Stadium and Arena - Rugby 7s, judo, wrestling

Sandwell Aquatics Centre - Aquatics (swimming and diving)

National Exhibition Centre - Netball, weightlifting/powerlifting, table tennis, boxing, badminton.

West Park - Cycling (time trial)

Myton Fields - Cycling (road race)

Victoria Park - Royal Leamington Spa - Lawn bowling

Lee Valley VeloPark in London - Cycling

What is the schedule for the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

2022 Commonwealth Games schedule (in IST) as below:

28 July

Opening ceremony - 11:30 PM IST

29 July

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - 1 PM to 6:15 PM

Badminton - 1:30 PM to 5 PM

Gymnastics - Artistic - 1:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Hockey - 1:30 PM to 5 PM

Rugby Sevens - 1:30 PM to 6 PM

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - 2 PM to 7 PM

Cycling - Track and Para Track - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming - 3 PM to 5:45 PM

Cricket - 3:30 PM to 7 PM

Triathlon and Para Triathlon - 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Boxing - 4:30 PM to 7:15 PM

Netball - 4:30 PM to 8 PM

Squash - 4:30 PM to 7:45 PM

Badminton - 6:30 PM to 10 PM

Hockey - 6:30 PM to 10 PM

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls - 7:30 PM to 0:45 AM

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - 10 PM to 10:30 PM

Cycling - Track and Para Track - 8:30 PM to 11 PM

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM

Gymnastics - Artistic - 10 PM to 1:45 AM

Rugby Sevens - 10 PM to 2:30 AM

Cricket - 10:30 PM to 2 AM

Netball - 10:30 PM to 2 AM

Squash - 10:30 PM to 1 AM

Boxing - 11 PM to 1:30 AM

Badminton - 11:30 PM to 3 AM

Hockey - 11:30 PM to 3 AM

Aquatics - Swimming and Para Swimming - 11:30 PM to 2:15 AM

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 - 0:00 AM to 2:30 AM

30 July

Athletics - marathon- 11:30 AM to 7 PM

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 1 PM to 6:15 PM, 7:30 PM to 0:45 AM

Badminton - 1:30 PM to 5 PM, 6:30 PM to 10 PM, 11:30 PM to 3 AM

Gymnastics - Artistic - 1:30 PM to 6 PM, 9 PM to 2:30 AM

Hockey - 1:30 PM to 5 PM, 6:30 PM to 10 PM, 11:30 PM to 3 AM

Rugby Sevens - 1:30 PM to 6 PM, 10 PM to 3 AM

Weightlifting - 1:30 PM to 6:15 PM, 8 PM to 10:15 PM, 0:30 AM to 2:45 AM

Table tennis and para table tennis - 2 PM to 7 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM

Cycling, track and para track - 2:30 PM to 6:15 PM, 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM

Swimming and para swimming - 3 PM to 4:45 PM, 11:30 PM to 2:45 AM

T20 cricket - 3:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM

Boxing - 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 11 PM to 1:30 AM

Netball - 4:30 PM to 8 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM

Squash - 4:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 1 AM

Beach volleyball - 7 PM to 10 PM, 11:30 PM to 2:30 AM

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 8 PM to 10:30 PM, 0:00 AM to 2:30 AM

31 July

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 1 PM to 6:15 PM, 7:30 PM 0:45 AM

Badminton - 3:30 PM to 7 PM, 10 PM to 1:30 AM

Gymnastics - Artistics - 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM, 7 PM to 10 PM

Hockey - 1:30 PM to 5 PM, 6:30 PM to 10 PM, 11:30 PM to 3 AM

Rugby Sevens - 3 PM to 6:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 2:30 AM

Triathlon and para triathlon - 3:30 PM to 8:50 PM

Weightlifting - 2 PM to 4:30 PM, 6:30 PM to 9 PM, 11 PM to 1:30 AM

Table tennis and para table tennis - 2 PM to 7 PM, 8:30 PM to 1:30 AM

Cycling, track and para track - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, 7:30 PM to 0:00 AM

Swimming and para swimming - 3 PM to 4:45 PM, 11:30 PM to 2:15 AM

Cricket - 3:30 PM to 7 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM

Boxing - 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 11 PM to 1:45 AM

Netball - 4:30 PM to 8 PM, 10:30 PM to 2 AM

Squash - 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM

Beach volleyball - 7 PM to 10 PM, 11:30 PM to 2:30 AM

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 8 PM to 10:30 PM, 0:00 AM to 2:30 AM

1 August

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Gymnastics

Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Triathlon and para triathlon

Weightlifting

Judo

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track

Swimming and para swimming

Cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

2 August

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Gymnastics

Hockey

Rugby Sevens

Triathlon and para triathlon

Weightlifting

Judo

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, track and para track

Swimming and para swimming

Cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3

3 August

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Weightlifting

Judo

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling, mountain bike

Swimming and para swimming

Cricket

Boxing

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

4 August

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Para powerlifting

Table tennis and para table tennis

Cycling - time trial

Diving

Cricket

Boxing

Gymnastics - Rhythmic

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

5 August

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Wrestling

Gymnastics - Rhythmic

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

6 August

Athletics and para athletics

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Wrestling

Boxing

Cricket

Gymnastics - Rhythmic

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

7 August

Athletics and para athletics

Cycling - Road race

Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Boxing

Cricket

Netball

Squash

Beach volleyball

8 August

Badminton

Hockey

Table tennis and para table tennis

Diving

Squash

Closing ceremony

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.