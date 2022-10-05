Shooting sport, which wasn’t part of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, marked its return to the multi-sport event as the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor Government, and Commonwealth Games Australia on Wednesday unveiled the full Sport Program for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Also, two new sports and two new sport disciplines are set to make their CWG debut. A total of 22 sports, including nine fully-integrated para-sports will be part of the curriculum in 2026.

In what looks like a mixed bag for Indian sports, shooting, which has been India’s highest medal-grosser in the last several editions of the CWG, will return to the fold. However, the list of sports released by the Commonwealth Games Federation still does not include wrestling and archery. Even judo has been dumped from CWG 2026 roster.

Meanwhile, Golf, 3×3 Basketball, 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Coastal Rowing, Shooting, Para-shooting, BMX Racing, Mountain Bike Cross Country, Track Cycling and Para-track cycling have been added to the already impressive sports line-up, while Coastal Rowing, Golf, and BMX will make a Commonwealth Games debut.

Also, Women’s T20 cricket, after making its debut in 2022 Birmingham, will continue to be a part of the 2026 curriculum of the quadrennial games.

The Australian state of Victoria will host the event, with all competition taking place outside the capital Melbourne and scattered across several towns.

“We are thrilled to confirm the sport programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up,” said Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin.

“The program is rooted in the CGF’s 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement.”

Golf to make its debut

Golf made its reappearance at the 2016 Olympic Games after a gap of more than 100 years and was also part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But it has not been part of a Commonwealth Games before.

“This is a great win for golf,” said Golf Australia chief James Sutherland.

“This announcement validates golf’s increasing popularity and the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last three years.”

The 2026 Games will be held in four regional hubs across Victoria in the towns of Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo and Gippsland, each with its own athletes’ village.

The Games typically attract more than 4,000 athletes from the 54 nations of the Commonwealth, almost all of whom are former territories of the British Empire.

It is estimated the Games will contribute more than AUD3 billion to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 full-time equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the closing ceremony, said the statement.

Full list of sports to be included in CWG 2026: Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving), Athletics & Para Athletics, Badminton, 3×3 Basketball, 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball, Boxing, Beach Volleyball, Coastal Rowing, Cricket T20 (Women’s), Cycling (BMX), Cycling (Mountain Bike), Cycling (Road), Cycling (Track & Para Track), Golf, Gymnastics (Artistic), Hockey, Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls, Netball, Rugby Sevens, Shooting & Shooting Para Sport, Squash, Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis, Triathlon & Para Triathlon, Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting.

(With agencies inputs)