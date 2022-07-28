CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Update: A strong contingent of 215 Indian athletes will take part in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Thursday.

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, I am Aditya K Halder, your host for today, taking you through the minute-to-minute details of the Games gala opening ceremony from Birmingham.

Fun, cheer, and 💃🕺👯‍♀️ 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia 's flag-hoisting ceremony at the Commonwealth Games Village, Birmingham, had it all 🙌 #EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/QQMKPk9BOg

Ahead of the opening ceremony today, earlier India's flag was hoisted in Birmingham as per tradition. India men's and women's hockey teams, among other team officials, were also in attendance. Watch the video below:

In case, you have missed the news, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Indian team's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were named the nation's flag bearers for the opening ceremony after javelin star Neeraj Chopra pulled out with a groin injury. Since 2018 Gold Coast, this is second time Sindhu is India's flag bearer while Manpreet did the honours at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The Commonwealth Games return on time amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Birmingham on Thursday with 215 Indian athletes taking part in the opening ceremony of the quadrennial event; slated from 28 July to 8 August.

The entire strength of the Indian contingent stands at 322, including 105 staff, and will require all its strength to overcome the

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 will be men, while 107 will be women, participating in 16 disciplines. The total strength of the contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general manager

India had their best showing at the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, where they finished second behind Australia with 101 medals, including 38 gold medals. In the 2018 Gold Coast edition, the contingent finished in the third position with a rich haul of 66 medals, including 26 gold medals.

However, repeating the feat in Birmingham will be difficult with Shooting and Archery not being part of the event. At the last CWG, Indian shooters bagged 16 medals. And on Wednesday, India's flagbearer Neeraj Chopra also skipped the event after winning the historic World Athletics Championships silver medal last week.

But with the women's cricket team added to CWG, India would expect Harmanpreet & Co. to script history in Birmingham.

Here are the details for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

When will the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony start in India?

The opening ceremony starts at 7 PM UK time (11:30 PM IST) with legendary English musician Duran Duran performing at the opening ceremony.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in India?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India.

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

Commonwealth Games opening ceremony from Birmingham will be telecast live on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 4 HD.

Where can we Live stream Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

Commonwealth Games Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

