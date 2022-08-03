Boxer Nitu Ghanghas and Mohammed Hussamuddin reached the semifinals of boxing in their respective categories with contrasting results. Boxing confirms bronze at least if you reach the last-four round.

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assured India of another medal, with victory over Nicole Clyde in the quarter-finals of the women’s 48kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Wednesday. This was followed by another medal confirmation as Mohammed Hussamuddin defeated Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo in a close bout by 4-1 split verdict to reach the semifinals of the men's featherweight category.

While 21-year-old Nitu, a two-time youth gold medallist, was declared the winner by ABD (Abandon) when her Northern Ireland opponent Nicole Clyde threw in the towel in the third and final round of the quarter-final match.

Four Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen, Ashish Kumar and Mohammad Hussamuddin will compete in their quarter-final bouts later in the day.

India have so far won 14 medals in all (five gold, five silver and four bronze) in Birmingham. Just recently on Wednesday, the Indian women’s hockey team led by Savita Punia stormed into the semi-finals with a big 3-2 win over Canada. India will now face Australia in the last four stage.

In less than an hour’s time, the Indian men’s hockey team too will take centrestage for their pool match against Canada, with the match starting at 6.30 pm IST.

With PTI inputs