Mohit Grewal had reached the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games wrestling tournament, beating Alexios Kauslidis of Cyprus in the quarter-final. Grewal had come out victorious with a 10-1 scoreline in the contest.

Indian wrestler Mohit Grewal clinched bronze medal in the men's 125kg third-place match of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, on Friday. Mohit beat Aaron Johnson by fall in the contest.

Mohit Grewal had reached the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games wrestling tournament, beating Alexios Kauslidis of Cyprus in the quarter-final. Grewal had come out victorious with a 10-1 scoreline in the contest.

Earlier Anshu Malik had gone down to Nigeria’s Adekuoroye in the gold medal match of the women’s 57kg category final.

Bajrang Punia, meanwhile, capped off a memorable campaign in the men's competition, clinching gold in the 65kg category final. Punia had beaten Lachlan McNeil of Canada in the final. This was Bajrang's third consecutive medal at the Commonwealth Games, having clinched silver in Glasgow (2014) and gold in Gold Coast (2018).