Commonwealth Games: 'India's pride', Twitterati congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning gold

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

FP Sports August 07, 2022 19:57:18 IST
India's Zareen Nikhat during the Women's Light Fly semifinal boxing bout against England's Savannah Alfia Stubley at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Nikhat Zareen winning gold at CWG 2022:

Updated Date: August 07, 2022 19:57:18 IST

