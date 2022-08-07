Commonwealth Games: 'India's pride', Twitterati congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning gold
Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.
Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Nikhat Zareen winning gold at CWG 2022:
Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/Wi6zRp26nU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022
her way to glory! @nikhat_zareen does it in style with a medal in the Women’s Boxing Light Flyweight category @birminghamcg22 #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/el8ZWwHhNK
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022
HAR PUNCH MEIN JEET!
Reigning World Champion @nikhat_zareen dominates a tricky opponent Carly MC Naul (NIR) via UNANIMOUS DECISION and wins the coveted GOLD MEDAL in the Women's 50kg event at #CWG2022
Extraordinary from our Champ #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/4RBfXi2LQy
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022
What a star Nikhat Zareen is! And how cool.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2022
So proud of you @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/9FvMrQq5aG
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2022
With inputs from ANI
