Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Nikhat Zareen winning gold at CWG 2022:

Nikhat Zareen is India’s pride. She is a world class athlete who is admired for her skills. I congratulate her on winning a Gold medal at the CWG. Excelling in various tournaments, she has shown great consistency. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India @nikhat_zareen pic.twitter.com/Wi6zRp26nU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

her way to glory! @nikhat_zareen does it in style with a medal in the Women’s Boxing Light Flyweight category @birminghamcg22 #EkIndiaTeamIndia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/el8ZWwHhNK — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 7, 2022

HAR PUNCH MEIN JEET! Reigning World Champion @nikhat_zareen dominates a tricky opponent Carly MC Naul (NIR) via UNANIMOUS DECISION and wins the coveted GOLD MEDAL in the Women's 50kg event at #CWG2022 Extraordinary from our Champ #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/4RBfXi2LQy — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

What a star Nikhat Zareen is! And how cool. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 7, 2022

With inputs from ANI