Commonwealth Games: 'India strikes Gold', Twitterati hail Mirabai Chanu for clinching yellow metal in Birmingham

Mirabai, who lifted a total of 201kg on Saturday, successfully defended her title from four years ago, when she had clinched gold at the Gold Coast CWG Games in 2018.

FP Sports July 30, 2022 22:53:43 IST
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: Screengrab

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, winning the women’s 49kg category competition on Saturday.

Mirabai, who lifted a total of 201kg on Saturday, successfully defended her title from four years ago, when she had clinched gold at theGold Coast CWG Games in 2018. Chanu lifted 88kg in snatch, a new personal best for her, and 113kg in clean and jerk.

With Chanu’s gold, India added a third medal to their tally after weightlifters Sanket Sargar and Gururaj Poojary claimed silver and bronze in their respective competitions. India now have one gold, one silver and one bronze in their kitty so far.

Chanu had competed in the Singapore International event in February, winning the 55kg category event by lifting a total of 191kg.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s victory in Birmingham:

Updated Date: July 30, 2022 23:09:15 IST

