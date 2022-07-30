Mirabai, who lifted a total of 201kg on Saturday, successfully defended her title from four years ago, when she had clinched gold at the Gold Coast CWG Games in 2018.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, winning the women’s 49kg category competition on Saturday.

Mirabai, who lifted a total of 201kg on Saturday, successfully defended her title from four years ago, when she had clinched gold at theGold Coast CWG Games in 2018. Chanu lifted 88kg in snatch, a new personal best for her, and 113kg in clean and jerk.

With Chanu’s gold, India added a third medal to their tally after weightlifters Sanket Sargar and Gururaj Poojary claimed silver and bronze in their respective competitions. India now have one gold, one silver and one bronze in their kitty so far.

Chanu had competed in the Singapore International event in February, winning the 55kg category event by lifting a total of 191kg.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s victory in Birmingham:

MIRABAI WINS GOLD @mirabai_chanu wins 1️⃣st Gold & 3️⃣rd Medal for at @birminghamcg22 & her 3rd consecutive medal at CWG: 2 1 The Confident Mira lifted a total of 201 Kg (GR) in the Women's 49kg Finals‍♂️ at #B2022 Snatch- 88kg (GR)

Clean & Jerk- 113kg (GR)

1/1 pic.twitter.com/kI56gxxIqg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Mirabai Chanu Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold of the 2022 CWG. She makes her first clean & jerk lift of 109kg, improves it to 113kg, to total 201 kg. She finishes 29kg clear of her nearest rival. This wasn't a contest as much as a coronation for the Olympicwinner. pic.twitter.com/qat8CF9Lnb — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 30, 2022

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. First GOLD medal confirmed for at #CWG2022 with her very first lift in C&J at 109 kgs — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 30, 2022

The lift which secured a gold for India at Commonwealth Games 2022. Mirabai Chanu is the name, winning Golds is her hobby. pic.twitter.com/mhLxHpsoHs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 30, 2022

India strikes Gold! Heartiest congratulations to the CWG defending champion and the pride of India, @mirabai_chanu for once again clinching a Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, in the 49 Kg category of weightlifting. We salute your determination. What an inspiration! pic.twitter.com/ywngwbI5fC — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) July 30, 2022

India strikes first Gold medal at the #CommonwealthGames 2022

Mirabai Chanu wins GOLD Medal in 49kg Women's Weightlifting making India proud Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! pic.twitter.com/cJwG6lF0Yt — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 30, 2022