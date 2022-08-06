The Indian lawn bowl quartet of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar lost 5-18 in the gold medal match to Northern Ireland to take the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

India's men's lawn bowl team claimed the silver medal at the men's fours event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 as they lost the final to Northern Ireland in Birmingham on Saturday. The quartet of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar lost 5-18 in the decider.

The gold medal winners were Sam Barkley, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure, and Martin McHugh. This was the second medal for India in the lawn bowl competition after the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

The men's quartet earlier defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.

Also competing on the day, the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14. Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback. After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.