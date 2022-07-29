CWG 2022 Day 1 India schedule: For India, the event begins at 1:00 PM IST with the unfamiliar game Lawn Bowls, which will see Tania Choudhury compete against Scotland's Dee Hoga in the first round.

Following the culmination of opening ceremony that saw PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh dazzle as the flagbearer of the national flag, Indian athletes will begin medal run on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

For India, the event begins at 1:00 PM IST with unfamiliar game Lawn Bowls, which will see Tania Choudhury compete against Scotland's Dee Hoga in the first round. This will be followed by swimming heats and track cycling qualification events.

At 3:30 PM, will come the first crowd-pulling event of the day as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co.'s India women cricket team will take on mighty Australia in Group A opener.

There are also further key encounters in the day as the badminton mixed team, consisting of Sindhu among other stars, take on Pakistan in their opening fixture. Boxer Shiva Thapa also faces Pakistan's boxer Suleman Baloch in the evening.

Find all the details of Indian athletes competing on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games

1:00 PM: Dee Hogan (Scotland) vs Tania Choudhury; Women’s Singles Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

1:00 PM: India vs New Zealand; Men’s Triples Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

2:00 PM: India vs South Africa; Women’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)

2:41 PM: Kushagra Rawat; 400m FreeStyle Heat 3 (Swimming)

3:25 PM: Vishvajeet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti, Anantha Narayanan, Dinesh Kumar; Men’s Team Pursuit 4000M Qualification (Cycling – Track)

3:30 PM: India v Australia; Group A match (Cricket)

4:00 PM: Tania Choudhury vs Daphne Arthur Almond (Falkland Island); Women’s Singles Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

4:00 PM: Scotland vs India; Men’s Triples Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

4:03 PM: Sajan Prakash; 50m Butterfly Heat 6 (Swimming)

4:12 PM: Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe; Women’s Team Sprint Qualification (Cycling – Track)

4:26 PM: Srihari Nataraj; 100m BackStroke Heat 4 (Swimming)

4:26 PM: Ashish Kumar Singh; 100m BackStroke S9 Heats (Para Swimming)

4:30 PM: Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Sadik Tamboli; Men’s Individual and Team Qualifying Subdivision 2 (Gymnastics)

4:30 PM: India vs Barbados; Men’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)

4:46 PM: Y Rojit Singh, L Ronaldo Singh, E David Beckham, Esow Alben; Men’s Team Sprint Qualification (Cycling – Track)

5:00 PM: Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch (Pakistan); 63.5 kg Round of 32 (Boxing)

India vs Pakistan – Mixed Team Group A (Badminton)

6:30 PM: India vs Ghana – Women’s Group Stage (Hockey)

7:01 PM: Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan; Women’s Individual Sprint Distance Final (Triathlon)

7:30 PM: India vs Malaysia; Men’s Pair Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

7:30 PM: England vs India; Women’s Four Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

8:30 PM: India vs Fiji; Women’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)

9:50 PM: Men’s Team Pursuit Final (if Qualified) (Cycling – Track)

10:25 PM: Women’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Cycling – Track)

10:30 PM: India vs Falkland Islands; Men’s Pair Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

10:30 PM: India vs Cook Islands; Women’s Four Round 1 (Lawn Bowls)

10:33 PM: Men’s Team Sprint Final (if Qualified) (Cycling – Track)

11:00 PM: India vs Singapore; Men’s Qualifying Round 1 (Table Tennis)

11:00 PM: Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (St. Vincente & Grenadines); Women’s Singles Round of 64 (Squash)

11:45 PM: Joe Chapman (British Virgin Islands) vs Abhay Singh; Men’s Singles Round of 64 (Squash)

The Commonwealth Games will be aired Live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels {SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 & SONY TEN 4 HD} and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed Live on Sony Liv

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.