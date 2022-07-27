Commonwealth Games: For the fourth straight edition, India have a 200-plus member contingent for the quadrennial event.

Birmingham: Ever since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India have had a large contingent for the multi-sport, multi-nation event. All of 2010, 2014 and 2018 Games have seen 200-plus Indians working towards bringing laurels to the country.

Commonwealth Games: Complete schedule

2022 is no different. The Indian contingent in Birmingham has been trimmed down to near 205 owing to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. The quadrennial showpiece gets underway from 28 July with the opening ceremony. The sporting events get underway a day later.

India, making their 18th Commonwealth Games appearance, are one of the 72 countries and territories that will be seek medal honours in 20 sports.

The marquee names in the Indian contingent are two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain besides the men's hockey team.

We now take a look at the Indian athletes competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:

Athletics

India have named a 33-member athletics team for the Commonwealth Games. Unfortunately, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had to withdraw with a groin injury. Also missing out is shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor with an injury. But making the cut, after a lengthy controversy, is Tejaswin Shankar who has been cleared to take part.

1. Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase

2. Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon

3. M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump

4. Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump

5. Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump

6. Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump

7. Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump

8. DP Manu - men’s javelin throw

9. Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw

10. Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk

11. Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk

12. Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump

13. Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay

14. Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay

15. Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay

16. Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay

17. Rajesh Ramesh - men’s 4x400m relay

18. Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles

19. Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump

20. Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put

21. Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw

22. Seema Punia - women’s discus throw

23. Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw

24. Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw

25. Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw

26. Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw

27. Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk

28. Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk

29. Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay

30. Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay

31. Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay

32. MV Jilna - women’s 4x100m relay

33. NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay

Badminton

Badminton could be India's biggest medal hope. PV Sindhu would be keen on improving from her silver medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games while male shuttlers would bank on capitalising their momentum from the Thomas Cup win.

1. PV Sindhu - women’s singles, mixed team

2. Aakarshi Kashyap - women’s singles, mixed team

3. Treesa Jolly - women’s doubles, mixed team

4. Gayatri Gopichand - women’s doubles, mixed team

5. Ashwini Ponnappa - mixed doubles, mixed team

6. Lakshya Sen - men’s singles, mixed team

7. Kidambi Srikanth - men’s singles, mixed team

8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - men’s doubles, mixed team

9. Chirag Shetty - men’s doubles, mixed team

10. B Sumeeth Reddy - mixed doubles

Boxing

In boxing, the medal hopes rest on Amit Panghal and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa. From the women, Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen are the candidates.

1. Amit Panghal - men’s 51kg

2. Mohammad Hussamuddin - men’s 57kg

3. Shiva Thapa - men’s 63.5kg

4. Rohit Tokas - men’s 67kg

5. Sumit Kundu - men’s 75kg

6. Ashish Kumar Chaudhary - men’s 80kg

7. Sanjeet Kumar - men’s 92kg

8. Sagar - men’s 92+kg

9. Nitu Ganghas - women’s 48kg

10. Nikhat Zareen - women’s 50kg

11. Jaismine Lamboria - women’s 60kg

12. Lovlina Borgohain - women’s 70kg

Cricket

Women's has been included for the first time in Commonwealth history. Men's cricket featured on the 1998 programme in Malaysia but was dropped the next edition onwards. The women's event will played in a T20 format and features 10 nations. India have named a 16-member squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Standby players: Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav

Cycling

1. Y Rojit Singh - men’s team sprint

2. L Ronaldo Singh - men’s sprint, men’s team sprint, men’s 1000m time trail, men’s keirin

3. E David Bechkam - men’s team sprint, men’s 1000m time trail

4. Esow Alben - men’s sprint, men’s team sprint, men’s keirin

5. Vishvajeet Singh - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 4000m individual pursuit, men’s 15km scratch race

6. Naman Kapil - men’s 4000m team pursuit

7. Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 40km point race

8. Dinesh Kumar - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 4000m individual pursuit

9. Annantha Naryanan - men’s 4000m team pursuit

10. Triyasha Paul - women’s sprint, women’s team sprint, women’s keirin, 500m time trail

11. Meenakshi - women’s 10km scratch race, women’s 3000m individual pursuit

12. Shushikala Agashe - women’s team sprint

13. Mayuri Dhanraj Lute - women’s sprint, women’s team sprint, women’s keirin, 500m time trail

Gymnastics

1. Satyajit Mondal - men’s events (artistic)

2. Yogeshwar Singh - men’s events (artistic)

3. Saif Tamboli - men’s events (artistic)

4. Pranati Nayak - women’s events (artisitic)

5. Ruthuja Nataraj - women’s events (artistic)

6. Protishta Samata - women’s events (artistic)

7. Bavleen Kaur - women’s events (rhythmic)

Hockey

Both the men's and women's teams will be eager to build on their strong showing in Tokyo. The men's team came out with a medal then and women's side came close. Over in CWG history, India women's hockey team won a gold medal in 2002. Men's team are looking for their maiden gold medal glory at the Games.

Indian men’s hockey team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Abhishek.

Indian women’s hockey team: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Dev, Sangita Kumari.

Judo

1. Vijay Kumar Yadav - men’s -60kg

2. Jasleen Singh Saini - men’s -66kg

3. Deepak Deswal - men’s -100kg

4. L Shushila Devi - women’s -48kg

5. Suchika Tariyal - women’s -57kg

6. Tulika Maan - women’s +78kg

Lawn Bowls

1. Dinesh Kumar - men’s triples, men’s fours

2. Chandan Kumar Singh - men’s triples, men’s fours

3. Navneet Singh - men’s triples, men’s fours

4. Sunil Bahadur - men’s singles, men’s pairs

5. Mridul Borgohain - men’s pairs, men’s fours

6. Pinki - women’s triples, men’s fours

7. Lovely Choubey - women’s pairs, women’s fours

8. Tania Choudhury - women’s triples, women’s fours

9. Nayanmoni Saikia - women’s singles, women’s pairs

10. Rupa Rani Tirkey - women’s triples, women’s fours

Squash

1. Saurav Ghosal - men’s singles and mixed doubles

2. Ramit Tandon - men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles

3. Abhay Singh - men’s singles and men’s doubles

4. Joshna Chinappa - women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles

5. Sunayna Kuruvilla - women’s singles

6. Anahat Singh - women’s singles

7. Dipika Pallikal - women’s doubles and mixed doubles

8. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - men’s doubles

9. Velavan Senthilkumar - men’s doubles

Swimming

1. Sajan Prakash - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly

2. Srihari Nataraj - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke

3. Kushagra Rawat - men’s 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle

4. Advait Page - men’s 1500m freestyle

Table Tennis

India bagged eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Led by the same set of paddlers, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan G are the top hopes.

1. Sharath Kamal - men’s singles, men’s doubles mixed doubles and men’s team

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team

3. Sanil Shetty - men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team

4. Harmeet Desai - men’s doubles and men’s team

5. Manika Batra - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team

6. Diya Chitale - women’s doubles and women’s team

7. Sreeja Akula - women’s events - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team

8. Reeth Rishya - women’s events - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team

Triathlon

1. Sanjana Joshi - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

2. Pragnya Mohan - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

3. Adarsh MS - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

4. Vishwanath Yadav - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

Weightlifting

1. Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg

2. Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg

3. Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg

4. Harjinder Kaur - women’s 71kg

5. Punam Yadav - women’s 76kg

6. Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg

7. Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg

8. Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg

9. Gururaja - men’s 61kg

10. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg

11. Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg

12. Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg

13. Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg

14. Lovepreet Singh - men’s 109kg

15. Gurdeep Singh - men’s +109kg

Wrestling

Wrestling has always been India's strong sport at the Commonwealth Games and the expectation won't be any different this time. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia are the highlight names.

1. Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg

2. Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg

3. Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg

4. Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg

5. Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg

6. Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg

7. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men’s 57kg

8. Bajrang Punia - men’s 65kg

9. Naveen - men’s 74kg

10. Deepak Punia - men’s 86kg

11. Mohit Grewal (125kg)

Para Sports

India will also have 12 para-athletes also competing at the Para Commonwealth Games which will be held at the same time as the able-bodied events.

Athletics

1. Devender Kumar - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64

2. Aneesh Kumar - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64

3. Devendar Gahlot - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64

4. Poonam Sharma - women’s shot put - F55-57

Powerlifting

1. Sahina Khatun - women’s lightweight

Swimming

1. Ashish Kumar Singh - Backstroke S9

2. Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle S7

3. Niranjan Mukundan - Freestyle S7

Table Tennis

1. Raj Aravindan Alagar - Singles Class 3-5

2. Sonalben Patel - Singles Class 3-5

3. Bhavina Patel - Singles Class 3-5

4. Baby Sahana Ravi - Class 6-10

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.