Commonwealth Games: For the fourth straight edition, India have a 200-plus member contingent for the quadrennial event.
Birmingham: Ever since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India have had a large contingent for the multi-sport, multi-nation event. All of 2010, 2014 and 2018 Games have seen 200-plus Indians working towards bringing laurels to the country.
Commonwealth Games: Complete schedule
2022 is no different. The Indian contingent in Birmingham has been trimmed down to near 205 owing to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. The quadrennial showpiece gets underway from 28 July with the opening ceremony. The sporting events get underway a day later.
India, making their 18th Commonwealth Games appearance, are one of the 72 countries and territories that will be seek medal honours in 20 sports.
The marquee names in the Indian contingent are two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, Tokyo Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain besides the men's hockey team.
We now take a look at the Indian athletes competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games:
Athletics
India have named a 33-member athletics team for the Commonwealth Games. Unfortunately, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had to withdraw with a groin injury. Also missing out is shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor with an injury. But making the cut, after a lengthy controversy, is Tejaswin Shankar who has been cleared to take part.
1. Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase
2. Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon
3. M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump
4. Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump
5. Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump
6. Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump
7. Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump
8. DP Manu - men’s javelin throw
9. Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw
10. Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk
11. Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk
12. Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump
13. Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay
14. Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay
15. Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay
16. Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay
17. Rajesh Ramesh - men’s 4x400m relay
18. Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles
19. Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump
20. Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put
21. Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw
22. Seema Punia - women’s discus throw
23. Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw
24. Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw
25. Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw
26. Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw
27. Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk
28. Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk
29. Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay
30. Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay
31. Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay
32. MV Jilna - women’s 4x100m relay
33. NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay
Badminton
Badminton could be India's biggest medal hope. PV Sindhu would be keen on improving from her silver medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games while male shuttlers would bank on capitalising their momentum from the Thomas Cup win.
1. PV Sindhu - women’s singles, mixed team
2. Aakarshi Kashyap - women’s singles, mixed team
3. Treesa Jolly - women’s doubles, mixed team
4. Gayatri Gopichand - women’s doubles, mixed team
5. Ashwini Ponnappa - mixed doubles, mixed team
6. Lakshya Sen - men’s singles, mixed team
7. Kidambi Srikanth - men’s singles, mixed team
8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - men’s doubles, mixed team
9. Chirag Shetty - men’s doubles, mixed team
10. B Sumeeth Reddy - mixed doubles
Boxing
In boxing, the medal hopes rest on Amit Panghal and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa. From the women, Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen are the candidates.
1. Amit Panghal - men’s 51kg
2. Mohammad Hussamuddin - men’s 57kg
3. Shiva Thapa - men’s 63.5kg
4. Rohit Tokas - men’s 67kg
5. Sumit Kundu - men’s 75kg
6. Ashish Kumar Chaudhary - men’s 80kg
7. Sanjeet Kumar - men’s 92kg
8. Sagar - men’s 92+kg
9. Nitu Ganghas - women’s 48kg
10. Nikhat Zareen - women’s 50kg
11. Jaismine Lamboria - women’s 60kg
12. Lovlina Borgohain - women’s 70kg
Cricket
Women's has been included for the first time in Commonwealth history. Men's cricket featured on the 1998 programme in Malaysia but was dropped the next edition onwards. The women's event will played in a T20 format and features 10 nations. India have named a 16-member squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana
Standby players: Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav
Cycling
1. Y Rojit Singh - men’s team sprint
2. L Ronaldo Singh - men’s sprint, men’s team sprint, men’s 1000m time trail, men’s keirin
3. E David Bechkam - men’s team sprint, men’s 1000m time trail
4. Esow Alben - men’s sprint, men’s team sprint, men’s keirin
5. Vishvajeet Singh - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 4000m individual pursuit, men’s 15km scratch race
6. Naman Kapil - men’s 4000m team pursuit
7. Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 40km point race
8. Dinesh Kumar - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 4000m individual pursuit
9. Annantha Naryanan - men’s 4000m team pursuit
10. Triyasha Paul - women’s sprint, women’s team sprint, women’s keirin, 500m time trail
11. Meenakshi - women’s 10km scratch race, women’s 3000m individual pursuit
12. Shushikala Agashe - women’s team sprint
13. Mayuri Dhanraj Lute - women’s sprint, women’s team sprint, women’s keirin, 500m time trail
Gymnastics
1. Satyajit Mondal - men’s events (artistic)
2. Yogeshwar Singh - men’s events (artistic)
3. Saif Tamboli - men’s events (artistic)
4. Pranati Nayak - women’s events (artisitic)
5. Ruthuja Nataraj - women’s events (artistic)
6. Protishta Samata - women’s events (artistic)
7. Bavleen Kaur - women’s events (rhythmic)
Hockey
Both the men's and women's teams will be eager to build on their strong showing in Tokyo. The men's team came out with a medal then and women's side came close. Over in CWG history, India women's hockey team won a gold medal in 2002. Men's team are looking for their maiden gold medal glory at the Games.
Indian men’s hockey team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Abhishek.
Indian women’s hockey team: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Dev, Sangita Kumari.
Judo
1. Vijay Kumar Yadav - men’s -60kg
2. Jasleen Singh Saini - men’s -66kg
3. Deepak Deswal - men’s -100kg
4. L Shushila Devi - women’s -48kg
5. Suchika Tariyal - women’s -57kg
6. Tulika Maan - women’s +78kg
Lawn Bowls
1. Dinesh Kumar - men’s triples, men’s fours
2. Chandan Kumar Singh - men’s triples, men’s fours
3. Navneet Singh - men’s triples, men’s fours
4. Sunil Bahadur - men’s singles, men’s pairs
5. Mridul Borgohain - men’s pairs, men’s fours
6. Pinki - women’s triples, men’s fours
7. Lovely Choubey - women’s pairs, women’s fours
8. Tania Choudhury - women’s triples, women’s fours
9. Nayanmoni Saikia - women’s singles, women’s pairs
10. Rupa Rani Tirkey - women’s triples, women’s fours
Squash
1. Saurav Ghosal - men’s singles and mixed doubles
2. Ramit Tandon - men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles
3. Abhay Singh - men’s singles and men’s doubles
4. Joshna Chinappa - women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles
5. Sunayna Kuruvilla - women’s singles
6. Anahat Singh - women’s singles
7. Dipika Pallikal - women’s doubles and mixed doubles
8. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - men’s doubles
9. Velavan Senthilkumar - men’s doubles
Swimming
1. Sajan Prakash - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly
2. Srihari Nataraj - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke
3. Kushagra Rawat - men’s 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle
4. Advait Page - men’s 1500m freestyle
Table Tennis
India bagged eight medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Led by the same set of paddlers, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sathiyan G are the top hopes.
1. Sharath Kamal - men’s singles, men’s doubles mixed doubles and men’s team
2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team
3. Sanil Shetty - men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team
4. Harmeet Desai - men’s doubles and men’s team
5. Manika Batra - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team
6. Diya Chitale - women’s doubles and women’s team
7. Sreeja Akula - women’s events - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team
8. Reeth Rishya - women’s events - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team
Triathlon
1. Sanjana Joshi - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
2. Pragnya Mohan - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
3. Adarsh MS - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
4. Vishwanath Yadav - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay
Weightlifting
1. Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg
2. Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg
3. Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg
4. Harjinder Kaur - women’s 71kg
5. Punam Yadav - women’s 76kg
6. Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg
7. Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg
8. Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg
9. Gururaja - men’s 61kg
10. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg
11. Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg
12. Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg
13. Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg
14. Lovepreet Singh - men’s 109kg
15. Gurdeep Singh - men’s +109kg
Wrestling
Wrestling has always been India's strong sport at the Commonwealth Games and the expectation won't be any different this time. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia are the highlight names.
1. Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg
2. Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg
3. Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg
4. Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg
5. Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg
6. Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg
7. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men’s 57kg
8. Bajrang Punia - men’s 65kg
9. Naveen - men’s 74kg
10. Deepak Punia - men’s 86kg
11. Mohit Grewal (125kg)
Para Sports
India will also have 12 para-athletes also competing at the Para Commonwealth Games which will be held at the same time as the able-bodied events.
Athletics
1. Devender Kumar - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64
2. Aneesh Kumar - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64
3. Devendar Gahlot - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64
4. Poonam Sharma - women’s shot put - F55-57
Powerlifting
1. Sahina Khatun - women’s lightweight
Swimming
1. Ashish Kumar Singh - Backstroke S9
2. Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle S7
3. Niranjan Mukundan - Freestyle S7
Table Tennis
1. Raj Aravindan Alagar - Singles Class 3-5
2. Sonalben Patel - Singles Class 3-5
3. Bhavina Patel - Singles Class 3-5
4. Baby Sahana Ravi - Class 6-10
