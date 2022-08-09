Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen have been confirmed to be India’s flag bearers for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, slated to begin at 12.30 am IST on 9 August (Tuesday).

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. After 11 days of competitive sporting action in Birmingham, the Games comes to a close

India finished fourth in the overall medals tally standings, winning 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Australia finished on top of the tally with 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze (178 in total).

Indian badminton🏸 possesses a wealth of talent & today has been the perfect example. The three 🥇 show our extraordinary skill in the sport. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 , @lakshya_sen & @satwiksairaj - @Shettychirag04 .🇮🇳 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/udsdtdwgRG

Just a reminder that the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony is just minutes away from start. Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen will be India's flag bearers at the closing ceremony.

We didn’t win Gold. I know what happened, we know what happened, even you know what happened. ‘Thank you for your valuable advices 🙏 Still..This team had a wonderful journey through out the tournament. We deserve to celebrate this silver. Thank you all 🙏 #silver pic.twitter.com/yo6zdgFxX9

The closing ceremony of CWG 2022 has commenced in Birmingham. Dexys Midnight Runners, UB40, artists from West Midlands and Jorja Smith are few of the muslical performers scheduled for the closing ceremony.

The athletes of various countries make their way out for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony!

Following Apache Indian's performance, Musical Youth's 'Pass the Dutchie' is being performed in Birmingham. That's followed by a performance from artists UB40.

The competitions at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a close on Monday, with Australia topping the overall medals tally with 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze (178 medals overall). India finished fourth with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze).

On day two of the Games, weightlifter Sanket Sargar had opened India’s account by winning a silver, and it was not long until fellow weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold at CWG 2022.

However, it was heartbreak for the India women’s cricket team, who went down to Australia by nine runs in the final at Edgbaston.

Weightlifters, boxers and wrestlers too dominated the show at the Games. Apart from them, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the singles’ category while Kidambi Srikanth clinched bronze.