Day 8 report: Indian wrestlers won four medals, including a gold each from Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware, while Seema and Navjeet Dhillon clinched the silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's discus throw and Tejaswini Sawant continued the good performance from shooters with a silver as the country took its medals tally to 31.
Women wrestlers also came to the party with Babita Kumari taking silver in the 53kg category while Kiran bagged a bronze in the 76kg division, even as the women's hockey team lost in the semi-finals, while the shuttlers and paddlers continued to shine bright.
At the end of Thursday, India remains in the third spot with 31 medals (14 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze) behind Australia (156 medals) and England (31 medals). Canada is fourth, accumulating 60 medals (12 gold, 29 silver, 19 bronze).
The first medal of the day was earned by Tejaswini, who notched up a score of 618.9 to take silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.
Then the wrestlers took charge, with Sushil defending his crown in the men's 74 kg category which he had won at the 2014 edition in Glasgow. Sushil needed just 80 seconds to overpower Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority, awarded after he raced to a 10-0 lead in the final. It was Sushil's third consecutive gold in the CWG.
Maharashtra wrestler Aware, who was appearing in his first CWG, won the gold in the men's 57 kg category in style. The Maharashtra wrestler outclassed Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final.
The good work was continued in the athletics events. Seema and Navjeet finished second and third spots in the discus throw. In her first attempt, Seema successfully got past the 60 metre-mark with her best throw of 60.41m to bag silver. This is her fourth successive podium finish in this event at the Games, following silver in both 2006 and 2014, and a bronze at home in Delhi in 2010.
Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's triple jump, while Purnima Hembram was sixth at the halfway stage of the heptathlon to make it a successful day for India.
However, there were disappointments in hockey, with the women's team losing 0-1 to Australia in the semi-final. Grace Stewart's 37th-minute field goal gave the hosts the win to set-up a title clash with New Zealand, who overcame England 2-1 via a penalty shootout in the other semi-final.
India will play England in the bronze-medal playoff on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.
In badminton, star singles shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the quarter-finals, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also enjoyed a successful day as they reached the last-eight stages in both the doubles categories.
In squash action, the mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal and the men's doubles combination of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon entered the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. However, the other mixed doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu had to suffer defeats in the quarters.
In table tennis, India's singles and doubles players outscored their respective opponents to advance while the para paddlers and Madhurika Patkar were the only disappointments on the day at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
Para paddlers Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar failed to qualify to the semi-finals of women's TT6-10 singles as the former managed to win just one of her three group stage matches, while Vaishnavi failed to notch a single win to finish at the bottom of her group.
Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Mouma Das all enjoyed in the singles and doubles actions.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 09:27 AM
Highlights
09:27 (IST)
Gaurav Solanki on the back foot
Gaurav Solanki has been on the backfoot all through the 1st two rounds of his 52kg semi-final against Sri Lanka's Vidananlange Ishan Bandara, with the Lankan being the aggressor! Solanki hit the canvas once in the first round and almost stumbled to the canvas again in the second round.
09:27 (IST)
Anish stretches lead at the top
Anish open up a four-point gap at he top with a perfect fifth series while Evglevski can only shoot a three. However, Neeraj Kumar is eliminated as he bows out via a shoot-off against England's Sam Govin.
09:25 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth cruises into semi-final
Kidambi Srikanth is at his dominant best as he brushes past Zin Rei Ryan Ng 21-15, 21-12 to set up a semi-final clash with England's Rajiv Ouseph.
09:21 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala in lead after four series
Anish takes a two-point lead over Australia's Sergei Evglevski but it could have been more had the teenager managed to find the target more than once in the fourth series. Neeraj is joint fourth with 10 points.
09:17 (IST)
Amit Panghal through to 49kg final!
How did Miiro even survive three rounds? Amit Panghal threw a barrage of punches into the Uganda boxer's face and body, particularly at the fag end of the second round. Unsurprisingly, he gets a unanimous points verdict to enter the final!
09:16 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar in action in 25m finals
Anish and Neeraj will look to continue India's dominance in shooting at the Games when they take part in the men's 25m pistol final.
09:05 (IST)
Boxer Amit Panghal takes on Juma Miiro in the semi-final
In the 1st round, Amit Panghal gave a good account of himself. His left hooks are proving to be especially lethal. But in Miiro, he's found a really feisty opponent.
09:03 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game
Longer rallies in the second half of the game but Srikanth does well to force Zin Rei to commit mistakes while mixing up his shots. Ultimately, the World No 1 wins the first game 21-15.
08:56 (IST)
Kidambi Srikant leads at mid-game break
Srikanth has been in good touch this morning and leads Zin Rei 11-7 at the break in the first game.
08:52 (IST)
Purnima Hembram performs poorly in javelin throw
Purnima Hembram may have to wait before completing a 6000-point heptathlon after a poor showing in the javelin throw, the penultimate event today. She started with 38.56m and improved to 41.08m before closing with a 41.57m effort. It was below the personal best 44.16m that she logged in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. In the event, her 41.57m was worth 697 points. Her tally of 4925 left her with the task of running the 800m in a time of 2:05.91 but that would mean she runs close to her personal best time that she achieved in Wuhan in China in June 2015. For the record, she had clocked 2:18.40 in the Federation Cup where she finished with her personal best of 5815 points.
08:47 (IST)
Satwiksairaj-Chirag through to semi-finals
India's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battle past Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 to reach the semi-finals! Up next on the badminton court is Kidambi Srikanth who will take on Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan Ng.
08:41 (IST)
Harmeet Desai loses to Nigeria's Quadri Aruna
Harmeet Desai's campaign in the men's singles draw comes to an end in the quarter-final with a 9-11, 8-11, 9-11, 8-11 loss to Nigeria's Quadri Aruna. Next up, Sharath Kamal takes on England's Liam Pitchford in his quarter-final clash.
08:38 (IST)
Jinson Johnson qualifies for 1500m final
Jinson Johnson showed his potential as a metric miler first by setting the pace, then by staying the mix without dropping back and finally by coming up with a good kick to finish second in his 1500m semifinal heats in a time of 3:47.04. For a good part of 600m, Jinson Johnson did the front-running. He settled behind the leader, Kenya’s Elijah Motonei Mamangoi and Scotland’s Jake Whitman for much of the race. He was unperturbed when he took the bell only in fourth place, waiting until the pack got to the home stretch to sprint past England’s Charles Da'vall Grice and Whitman. Of course, the 1500m is a tactical race and tomorrow’s final will be a different ball game and could be run at a wholly different pace.
08:36 (IST)
Men's 4x400m relay team into final
The men's 4x400m relay team comprising of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv finish second in their heat behind Jamaica to qualify for the finals as the second-fastest team in both the heats.
08:33 (IST)
Shreyasi Singh leads in trap qualifiers
After two series, double trap gold medallist Shreyasi Singh tops the standings with 47 points and is on course to qualify for the finals. However, the same cannot be said for compatriot Seema Tomar who lies outside the top six in ninth position with 43 points.
08:24 (IST)
Joshna-Dipika through to semis
Squash doubles players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal took another step towards winning a medal when they beat Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd 7-11, 11-5, 11-9 to reach the semi-finals!
08:21 (IST)
India match Glasgow Games gold medal tally!
With Tejaswini Sawant's gold, India have matched the gold medal haul from the Glasgow Games with 15. With boxing, badminton, wrestling and shooting events still to go, India can expect to finish with 20+ gold medals. Click here to see the full medal tally.
08:18 (IST)
Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil lift Indian spirits
Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgill lifted the spirits of the Indian camp with a gold-silver show in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final. Coming in the wake of news that triple jumper Rakesh Babu and walker KT Irfan were sent out of the Games Village for breaking the no-needles policy, the rifle shooters’ 1-2 would boost the morale of the whole contingent. The 37-year-old from Pune, Tejaswini Sawant, held the lead from the first shot in the final and broke the Games record with a score of 457.9 in the final, scoring 152.4 in kneeling and 157.1 in prone positons before the eight finalists got to the elimination stage. The previous record of 449.1 was set by Jasmine Ser Xiang Wei (Singapore) in Glasgow in 2014. Anjum Moudgil, 24, had led the qualification with a Games record herself and sustained her form into the final where she shot 455.7, holding second place throughout with scores of 151.9 in kneeling and 157.1 in prone. Tejaswini had won silver in the 50m rifle prone yesterday. She had won two CWG gold in the 10m air rifle events back in Melbourne 2006.
08:15 (IST)
Bajrang and Mausam Khatri in wrestling finals!
Indian wrestlers have assured India of two medals and are in contention for two more! Mausam Khatri is in the men's 97kg final while Bajrang in the 65kg final. Among female wrestlers, Divya Kakran has reached the semi-finals in the 68kg event while Pooja Dhanda qualifies for the 57kg semis. All the matches will be played after 12.30 pm IST.
08:07 (IST)
Manika Batra-Mouma Das cruise through to final!
Manika Batra and Mouma Das assured India of another medal from table tennis as the duo beat Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 to reach the final of the women's doubles event. However, it couldn't be an all-Indian final as Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe lost 5-11, 7-11, 5-11 to Singapore's Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu.
07:56 (IST)
TEJASWINI SAWANT WINS 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS GOLD AND ANJUM MOUDGIL WINS SILVER!
India claim a 1-2 in women's 50m rifle 3 positions as Tejaswini Sawant breaks the Games record with a total score of 457.9 to clinch gold while Anjum Moudgil shoots 455.7 for silver.
07:53 (IST)
Martina Lindsay Veloso eliminated after 13 shots
Martina Veloso's dream of three CWG golds comes to an end after she's eliminated after thirteen shots with Tejaswini and Anjum in gold and silver medal positions.
07:48 (IST)
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions final
After 10 shots in the elimination stage, Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil lead the standings with 417.4 and 416.3 points respectively.
07:27 (IST)
Purnima Hembram slips to seventh in the heptathlon
Purnima Hembram slipped to seventh place in the heptathlon competition with 4278 points after five events. Her best effort of 5.96m in the long jump this morning was 2cm short of her result in the Federation Cup and 5cm short of her personal best. It helped her add 837 points. With the javelin throw, the 23-year-old Odia athlete's weak suit and 800m events left, she may end up short of the 6000-mark that she was hoping to get in the Commonwealth Games.
07:12 (IST)
Vipin Kasana joins Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw final
Vipin Kasana, 30, joined 20-year-old team-mate Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw final. Like his younger colleague, Vipin Kasana needed just one throw to gain entry in tomorrow’s final. The Uttar Pradesh thrower’s 78.88m effort sailed past the 78m mark that was set for automatic qualification. It was only the second time that he has thrown over 78m. In fact, he had breached the 80m in the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in February with a throw of 80.04 – his first and only valid throw in the competition. He did not figure in the Federation Cup that followed a week later in March. Only seven throwers have gained automatic berths in the javelin throw final which will be held at 10.05 IST tomorrow.
07:06 (IST)
Grapplers shrug aside competition
Mausam Khatri wins by technical superiority against Cyprus' Alexios Kaouslidis in their men's freestyle 97kg event. Elsewhere, Divya Kakran has racked up a victory by fall against Cameroon's Gaelle Alakame Anzong in their 68kg Nordic Group B match. The good news from the wrestling match didn't stop there as Pooja Dhanda also beat Emily Schaefer by a 12-5 margin in a Nordic group B match in the 57kg event.
07:05 (IST)
Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das through to semi-finals
Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das join fellow Indians Sathiyan and Manika in the semi-finals with an 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5 win over Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang. With both Indian pairs on the opposite half of the draw, there is a possibility of an all-Indian final!
07:02 (IST)
Sikki-Aswini trough to semi-final!
Sikki and Ashwini breeze through to the semi-finals of the women's doubles event with a straight-games win over Sri Lanka's Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage. Sikki and Ashwini won 21-11, 21-13.
06:46 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra through to semis, Sanil Shetty-Madhurika Patkar out
Sathiyan-Manika reach the semi-finals on the back of a straight-games win over Singapore's Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou. The Indian pair won 11-6, 12-10, 14-12 and will face Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho who beat the other Indian pair of Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7.
06:32 (IST)
Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das in mixed doubles quarter-final
After qualifying for the men's doubles semi-finals with Sathiyan, Sharath will look to reach the semis of the mixed doubles event along with Mouma Das. The Indians face a tough match against the Canadian pair of Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang.
06:25 (IST)
Gold medal favourite Neeraj Chopra cruises through to javelin final
Neeraj Chopra, installed by many as a gold medal favourite, qualified for the men’s javelin throw final with his first throw. The 80.42m that he threw was well above the 78m mark set for automatic qualification. The 20-year-old from Haryana is a world junior champion and will be aware that he will face intense competition from the likes of Kenya’s Julius Yego, Australian Hamish Peacock and Grenada’s Anderson Peters. Anderson Peters needed three throws to secure qualification with 80.44m. Only three of the first group of 12 competitors have gained automatic qualification. Neeraj Chopra’s compatriot Vipin Kasana is in the other group that will attempt qualification later. At least the top 12 throwers will make it to the final to be contested at 10.05 IST tomorrow.
06:24 (IST)
Women's badminton and squash doubles up next
The Indian doubles pair of Sikki and Ashwini are up against Sri Lanka's Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage for a place in the semi-final. Meanwhile, in squash, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal will face Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd in the women's doubles quarter-finals.
06:15 (IST)
Bajrang cruises through to quarter-finals
Brahm Richards finds himself on the backfoot early on as Bajrang wins eight points with a gut wrench but somehow, the Kiwi survives to get back on his feet. However, Bajrang quicky wins the two points needed and wins the bout by technical superiority and progresses to the quarter-finals of the men's 65kg event.
06:10 (IST)
Wrestler Bajrang in action
Bajrang takes on New Zealand's Brahm Richards in the men's 65kg round of 16 bout.
06:07 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar through to 25m pistol finals
India’s 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala topped qualification for the 25m rapid fire pistol final with a two-stage total of 580. He shot a whopping 294 in the second stage to edge ahead of 23-year-old team-mate and overnight leader Neeraj Kumar by one point. Having started the day in third place after having shot 286 in the first stage, Anish improved when facing all three time limits – eight, six and four seconds – today with scores of 99, 99 and 96. He had the most 10s, each of the 22 such shots adding to his confidence going into the final. Neeraj Kumar finished second with 579. The final will take place at 9 am IST.
05:58 (IST)
Anjum Moudgil bounces back from 50m rifle prone disappointment to top 50m rifle 3 positions qualification
Anjum Moudgil showed remarkable resilience, bouncing back to top the 50m rifle 3 positions qualification with a new Games record total of 589. The previous record of 581 was in the name of Xiang Wei Jasmine (Singapore). Only a day earlier, the 24-year-old from Punjab had a less than happy showing in the 50m rifle prone where she finished 16th. She led the charts with sub-totals of 196 (kneeling), 199 (prone) and 194 (standing) to lead the top eight qualifiers into the final. She could be back to where she belongs. Tejaswini Sawant, the silver medallist in the 50m rifle prone yesterday, shot 582 to be in third place behind double gold medallist, Martina Lindsay Veloso (Singapore) who shot 584. The quality of shooting was such that Anjum Moudgil and Veloso had 32 10s each while Tejaswini Sawant shot 31 10s. The final will be shot at 7 am IST.
05:55 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar through to finals
Anish and Neeraj pick up from where they left off yesterday as 294 and 288 for a cumulative score of 580 and 579 points respectively to move to the finals of the men's 25m pistol shooting event!
05:50 (IST)
Anjum Moudgil breaks Games record to qualify for finals!
India's Anjum Moudgil shoots a total score of 589 in the women's 50m 3 position qualifier to break the Games qualification record! In fact, the second and third shooters, Martina Lindsay Veloso and India's Tejaswini Sawant also cleared the previous Games record to qualify for the final!
05:47 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final
Neeraj Chopra, needing to throw 78m or more to qualify for the finals, throws 80.42m in his first attempt to qualify for the final!
05:44 (IST)
Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shetty in semis
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty join Sharath and Sathiyan in the doubles semis with a win over Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan. The Indian duo won 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8.
05:28 (IST)
Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnansekaran progress to the semi-finals
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnansekaran progressed to the semi-finals of the doubles event with a convincing 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 win over England's David McBeath and Samuel Walker. The duo will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Singapore's Yew En Koen Pang-Shao Feng Ethan Poh or Nigeria's Quadri Aruna-Segun Toriola.
05:18 (IST)
Sharath-Sathiyan win second game
Sharath Kamal are cruising towards a semi-finals spot as they take the second game 11-8 against the English pair. However, Sanil-Harmeet have narrowly lost their second game 21-10 to Australia's Hu-Yan.
05:14 (IST)
Men's doubles quarter-finals underway
India's table tennis doubles pairs are in action in the quarter-finals and both are off to good starts! Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnansekaran, who are taking on David McBeath-Samuel Walker, win the first game 11-7 while Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shetty have won their first game 11-8 against Australia's Heming Hu-Xin Yan.
05:09 (IST)
Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar in action in trap qualification
Double trap gold medallist Shreyasi Singh is in action in the women's trap qualifiers. After the first series, she is in fourth place with 23 points while compatriot Seema Tomar is 10th with 21 points.
05:07 (IST)
Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil in action in women's 50m 3 position rifle
Anjum Moudgil has started brightly and leads Martina Lindsay Veloso after the kneeling and prone variants with 395 points. In third and a point behind Veloso is Australia's Robyn Ridley on 391 points followed by Tejaswini Sawant in fourth with 390 points.
04:18 (IST)
Day 8 wrap
Age is but a number, and Sushil Kumar, Tejaswini Sawant and Seema Punia announced it gently, letting their medals do the loud talking. After the likes of weightlifter Deepak Lather, shooters Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh and sprinter Hima Das raised the banner for a new India at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, some familiar names came back to delight the nation on Thursday. Read more from G Rajaraman's wrap of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 here.
04:17 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar look to seal spot in the finals
An action-packed Day 9 starts at the Belmont Shooting centre where young Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar are in action in the second phase of their 25m pistol qualifiers. In the first phase yesterday, Neeraj Kumar had taken the lead with a score of 291 followed by England's Sam Govin and Anish.
04:03 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Day 9 events from the Commonwealth Games 2018.