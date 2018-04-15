Day 10 report: Neeraj Chopra and Manika Batra clinched India's first-ever gold medals in men's javelin throw and women's singles table tennis respectively while boxers Vikas Krishan, M.C. Mary Kom and Gaurav Solanki claimed top podium finishes. Golden wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sumit Kumar and shooter Sanjeev Rajput took third-placed India's tally to 59 medals (25 gold, 16 silver, 18 bronze) at the end of Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.
Among other success stories, defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa stormed into the final of women's doubles category while Dipika and Saurav Ghosal clinched silver in the mixed doubles, even as both the men's and the women's hockey teams lost to England in the bronze medal matches.
Moreover, shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the finals while the women's doubles combine of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bagged the bronze medal.
Paddlers also had a great day, with the men's doubles pairs of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty bagged the silver and bronze medal respectively on a day three boxers Satish Kumar (91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) settled for silvers.
However, Mary, a five-time world champion, defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the women's 48kg title in probably her final CWG campaign.
Vikas defeated Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon by a 5:0 unanimous verdict in a close contest in the 75kg category, while Gaurav (52kg) won by a split 4:1 verdict against Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, India's Manish had to be content with silver in the men's lightweight (60kg) division after losing 2:3 to Harry Garside of Australia in a hard-fought final.
Amit finished with the silver medal after losing 1:3 to England's Galai Yafai in the final, while Satish lost the final of the 91kg category, losing 0-5 by unanimous verdict to England's Frazer Clarke. This is the first time India got a silver medal in the super heavyweight category in the CWG.
Apart from these six boxers, three others, Muhammed Hussamuddin, Naman Tanwar and Manoj Kumar claimed bronze medals on Friday as Indian completed its boxing campaign with nine medals.
In athletics, javelin thrower Neeraj delighted the country as he registered his season's best performance of 86.47 metres to win the final, while Vipin Kashana, the other Indian in the fray, took the fifth spot with an attempt of 77.87m.
In badminton, it was yet another superb show, with at least a gold medal assured as World No.3 Sindhu will meet seasoned compatriot and World No.12 Saina in an all-Indian women's singles final on Sunday.
While Olympic 2016 silver medallist Sindhu thrashed Canada's Michelle Li 21-18, 21-8 in the semi-final, Saina overcame Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour, winning by 21-14, 18-21, 21-17.
In the men's singles, World No.1 Srikanth set his final date with Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei. While Srikanth registered an easy 21-10, 21-17 victory over England's Rajiv Ouseph, Chong Wei overcame World No.11 Prannoy 21-16, 9-21, 21-14.
Prannoy then lost to World No.22 Ouseph 21-17, 23-25, 9-21 in the bronze medal match at the Carrara Sports Arena here.
In the men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag thrashed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-18, 21-10 to enter the final.
Ashwini and Sikki bagged the women's doubles bronze medal, beating Australians Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville 21-19, 21-19.
Ashwini and Satwik had a poor day in the mixed doubles, losing their semi-final as well as the bronze medal playoff.
In squash, the women's doubles pair of Dipika and Joshna beat England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry 11-10, 11-5 to seal their place in the final.
However, in the mixed doubles category, Dipika, who then partnered Saurav Ghosal and settled for a silver, losing 8-11, 10-11 to Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in the final.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2018 06:55 AM
Highlights
Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Mouma Das and Sharath Kamal to win bronze!
06:55 (IST)
Vintage Saina!
Saina Nehwal wins the second game 23-21 to claim her second gold medal! It was all about her aggression. Waited for the right opportunity to create an opening and kill.
06:53 (IST)
SAINA NEHWAL WINS GOLD!
06:53 (IST)
21-20! GOLD MEDAL POINT
Saina saves a game point and wins a long rally to take the lead
06:45 (IST)
19-19! EXTRAORDINARY STUFF
What a wonderful 64-shot rally as both the shuttlers are now on their knees. Saina pushes Sindhu towards the back, covers the net and then manages to find an angle to hit smashes from the backcourt. A fighter!
06:41 (IST)
WHAT A SMASH! Sindhu inches closer to a win in the second game.
19-16 to the 22-year-old. Great attack by both the players but Sindhu has used her height to her advantage from the mid-court.
06:38 (IST)
Sindhu restores her three-point lead! A long rally yet again. She leads 17-14 in the second game. She looks set to force a decider.
06:34 (IST)
Saina is on a roll at the moment. She hasn't allowed Sindhu to return the shuttle from the backcourt. The former champion is now just one point away from levelling the score. More aggression to finish the match?
06:31 (IST)
Women's singles final:
We saw a couple of deceptive shots from Sindhu and now Sindhu plays one to catch 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist off-guard. She still trails 11-14
06:25 (IST)
Women's singles final:
Sindhu opens up a three-point lead over Saina at 8-5. Despite losing three quick points, Saina is smiling. Does that mean something? She is making Sindhu run around the four corners of the court but does she have the strength to play the decider? She needs to finish it straight games to avoid Sindhu!
06:19 (IST)
4-4!
Another intense start to the game. The rallies have started to flow in. A 27-shot rally goes in Sindhu's favour after Saina's shot lands wide.
06:17 (IST)
Women's singles final:
A body smash to bag the first game!
Saina held her nerve after squandering four game points to take a 1-0 lead against Sindhu. A hard-fought 21-18 win for the veteran Saina. She has made the most of her chances so far and has forced Sindhu to hit long shuttles.
06:13 (IST)
Sindhu saves four match points to close the gap on Saina's lead at 20-18. Can she turn things around? Saina looking a bit tensed...
06:12 (IST)
19-14! Nice little cross-court slice from Saina to stretch Sindhu at the forecourt. Thing is that being a tall shuttler, Sindhu finds it difficult to lunge forward at times and Saina takes full advantage of that knowledge.
06:08 (IST)
17-13! Saina is coasting at the moment as Sindhu hasn't been able to counter the aggression. The drift inside the court is forcing the 22-year-old to apply more power to her strokes. But none of her shots from the backcourt have been accurate.
06:04 (IST)
Saina leads 14-9
Sindhu's placement has been all over the place so far. Saina has successfully forced her to make errors from the backcourt. Those delicate cross-court drop shots have troubled Sindhu at the net.
06:01 (IST)
Women's singles final:
Saina races to an 11-6 lead against Sindhu at the break of the first game. Both shutters have fought the match with the grit of a boxer, matching stroke for stroke, not yielding an inch.
05:59 (IST)
Women's singles final
Saina has hit a series of downward strokes to open up a five-point lead over Sindhu at 9-4. Five straight points for the 28-year-old shuttler.
Wouldn't be surprised if Saina runs away with the lead in the first game. Notably, she has won her last two matches against Sindhu in straight games. Thanks to her aggressive approach.
05:55 (IST)
1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4!
It's a tight affair in the early stages of the opening game between shuttle queens Sindhu and Saina.
05:52 (IST)
Women's singles final
It's the match we all have been waiting for! India's Saina Nehwal takes on compatriot Sindhu in the gold medal match.
2010 CWG gold medallist vs 2014 bronze medallist.
Former world No 1 vs the current world No 3
This is going to be a cracker of a match!
05:27 (IST)
Manika-Sathiyan dominate Mouma-Sharath to clinch bronze
It was a stunning performance from the young turks who brought their A-game to the match. In contrast, Sharath and Mouma looked fatigued and never looked to be in the game. Sharath may have been saving his energy for his singles bronze medal match later on.
05:20 (IST)
Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Mouma Das and Sharath Kamal to win bronze!
05:15 (IST)
Manika-Sathiyan take second game
Manika and Sathiyan are dominating their senior colleagues. The duo race to a 7-0 lead before Sharath and Mouma win two points. But Manika and Sathiyan win four points on the bounce to win the second game. Sharath hasn't gotten into his groove yet and one wonders whether he is conserving energy for his singles bronze medal match later.
05:10 (IST)
Manika-Sathiyan start off strongly
The younger pair of Manika and Sathiyan take the first game 11-6. Sharath and Mouma weren't moving too well in that game and Sathiyan, in particular, took advantage of it.
05:07 (IST)
All-Indian clash for bronze
India have been assured of a bronze from table tennis but which pair will win it? Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho while Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das ended up on the losing side against Singapore's Gao Ning and Mengyu Yu.
05:04 (IST)
The glorious medals
04:50 (IST)
India surpass 2006 Melbourne Games gold medal tally
With 25 gold medals, India have bettered their gold medal tally from the Melbourne Games and with four gold-medal matches left, India might end up with 29 golds, one short of the tally at the 2002 Manchester Games. Click here to check out the medal standings.
04:40 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games. An exhilarating 10 days have gone by with India winning 59 medals. A maximum of six more medals will be on the line on Sunday with badminton, squash and table tennis all having their medals matches on the last day of the event at Gold Coast.
For all the updates in real time throughout the day, keep checking our live blog.