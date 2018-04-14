Day 9 report: Shooters Anish Bhanwala and Tejaswini Sawant clinched gold medals, while wrestlers earned four medals, including a golden show from Bajrang, even as five boxers entered the finals on a day India clinched 10 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Friday.
Among other success stories, Indian shuttlers claimed berths in seven semi-finals, while the women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das clinched the silver medal and seasoned men's doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan entered the summit clash in the table tennis competitions.Indian boxers Vikas Krishan (75kg), Satish Kumar (91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg), along with MC Mary Kom, will fight in gold-medal bouts, while Naman Tanwar, Manoj Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin got bronze medals after losing in the semi-finals, even as the men's hockey team lost 2-3 to New Zealand in the semi-finals.
In squash, Dipika Pallikal partnered Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa to advanced to the final and semi-finals of the mixed doubles and women's doubles, respectively.
In athletics, Neeraj Chopra, Vipin Kashana and Jinson Johnson entered the finals of their respective events.
At the end of Friday, India remains third in the medal table — with 42 medals (17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze) — after Australia (168 medals) and England (99 medals).
The day began with Anish creating history by becoming the youngest Indian gold medallist with a win in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Anish fired 30 points — a Games record in the final.
Tejaswini and Anjum Moudgil clinched silver and gold, respectively, in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions to continue the strong performances from the shooters. Tejaswini registered a new Games record of 457.9 points, while Anjum scored 455.7.
Then the wrestlers, led by Bajrang, took charge. Bajrang won the gold medal in the 65kg category, while Mausam Khatri (97kg) and Pooja Dhanda (57kg) won a silver each and Divya Kakran (68kg) bagged a bronze medal.
In the women's section, Pooja lost 5-7 to defending champion Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final. Pooja had defeated Joseph Tiako of Cameroon 11-5 in the semi-finals. Divya defeated Sherin Sultana of Bangladesh by fall to take a bronze medal.
In hockey action, the men's and the women's hockey team will play the bronze medal playoffs against the teams from England on Saturday. On Friday, the Indian men's team failed to recover from a poor start, losing to New Zealand 2-3 in a semi-final.
In table tennis, India's women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Mouma Das went down 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 5-11) to Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu of Singapore in the gold medal clash. The other women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Saharabudhe lost 1-3 (13-15, 7-11, 11-8, 7-11) to Ho Ying and Lyne Karen of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.
In the first men's doubles semi-final, Sharath and Sathiyan won 3-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-1, 11-3) against Singapore opponents Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh to guarantee at least a silver medal.
Veteran Sharath has also reached semi-finals in the singles and the mixed doubles categories — as are Mouma, Manika and Sathiyan.
In squash actions, the mixed doubles pair of Dipika and Saurav stormed into the final after defeating New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll 2-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-10). Dipika then joined Joshna to enter the women's doubles semi-finals after a 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-9) win over Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd.
In badminton, Saina Nehwal hardly broke a sweat to clinch a 21-8, 21-13 win over Canada's Rachel Honderich, while P.V. Sindhu also notched up a comfortable 21-14, 21-17 win over another Canadian, Brittney Tam.
In the men's singles, World No.1 Srikanth thrashed Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan 21-15, 21-12, while Prannoy eased past Sri Lankan Dinuka Karunaratna 21-13, 21-6 to set up a clash against Lee Chong Wei.
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also enjoyed strong performances to advance to the semi-finals in both the doubles categories. They fought off Malaysian mixed doubles pair Soon Goh Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie with a 21-19, 21-19 win to enter the final.
Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy comfortably thrashed the Sri Lankan pair of Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13.
Satwik then paired up with Chirag Shetty to get past Malaysian men's doubles pair of Chan Peng Soon and Huat 21-14, 15-21, 21-9.
In athletics, Chopra and Kashana entered the final of the men's Javelin Throw. Chopra hurled the javelin to a distance of 80.42 metres to take the second place in Group A of the qualification round. Kashana registered 78.88m to qualify as the third thrower in Group B.
Later, Johnson finished second in Heat 2 of the men's 1,500m with a time of 3 minutes and 47.04 seconds.
With inputs from IANS
Highlights
BOXER MANISH KAUSHIK WINS SILVER IN MEN'S 60KG!
Manish Kaushik narrowly misses out on gold after the judges award the match to Australia's Harry Garside 3-2.
Saina Nehwal through to women's singles final!
Saina Nehwal take a bow! The World No 10 gets the better of Kirsty Gilmour, who gave Saina a good fight but just couldn't do enough to get past the Hyderabadi. Saina will face either compatriot PV Sindhu or Canada's Michelle Li.
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal enter final
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal cruised to the final of the women's squash doubles on the back of a straight-games win over England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry. The Indian duo, who won 11-10, 11-5, will next face either Australian pair of Rachael Grinham-Donna Urguhart or New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the gold-medal match.
BOXER GAURAV SOLANKI WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 52KG EVENT!
Gaurav beats Northern Ireland's Brendon Irvine by split decision to clinch India's 20th gold medal!
Kidambi Srikanth through to the final!
Effortless from World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth as he brushes past England's Rajiv Ouseph 21-10, 21-17 to reach the men's singles final.
SANJEEV RAJPUT WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITION!
Sanjeev Rajput shoots a Commonwealth Games record of 454.5 to clinch India's 19th gold medal at Gold Coast.
AMIT PANGHAL WINS SILVER IN MEN'S 49KG BOXING EVENT!
Amit Panghal clinches silver medal in the men's 49kg event after he loses to England's Galal Yafai in the final.
Manika Batra through to singles final!
What a match from Manika Batra! After agonisingly losing her mixed doubles semi-finals a little while ago, Manika battles past defending champion and World No 4 Tianwei Peng to reach the final after a mammoth seven-game match. Manika won 12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11!
MC MARY KOM WINS GOLD!
Mary Kom wins her first Commonwealth Games gold medal with a unanimous 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland's 21-year-old boxer, Kristina O'Hara.
FT! India 0-6 England
Olympic champions England thrash India 6-0 in the bronze-medal match. The Indian Women's team finish fourth.
Satwik-Chirag through to doubles finals!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stay on course to secure gold as they brush past Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonathilleka in the semi-finals. The impressive young duo won 21-18, 21-10 to book their spot in the final.
Sanjeev Rajput breaks Gagan Narang's Games record in 50m rifle 3 positions
Sanjeev Rajput shot a new Games record in 50m rifle 3 positions qualifications with a score of 1180, improving compatriot Gagan Narang’s 1166 set In Dehi2010. The 37-year-old Navy star from Jagadri near Yamunanagar, looking to add a gold to his collection of bronze and silver from earlier editions of the Commonwealth Games, led his team-mate Chain Singh into the final. Sanjeev Rajput shot three series of 98 and a 97 in the kneeling stage to take the lead. He backed it up with three successive 100s and a 99 in the prone stage and add 390 in the standing stage with three series of 98 each. The Indians had the two best scores and will look to extend the dominance into the medal rounds. The 29-year-old Chain Singh equalled Gagan Narang’s record set in Delhi 2010 with his scores of 389 in kneeling, 398 in prone and 379 in standing. The army shooter from Jammu and Kashmir had a particularly good series of scores in prone, shooting two 100s and two 99s. The final will be held at 8.15 a.m. IST.
Sathiyan-Manika lose in a hard-fought semi-final
India's second mixed doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra go down fighting in the semi-final to England's Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho. The Indian duo lost the first two games before storming back into the match by winning the third and fourth games to force the match into a decider. In the fifth game, the duo get two match points but fail to convert them before Pitchford and Hoe clinch the game 15-13 and book their place in the final against Singapore's Gao Ning and Menyu Yu. Sathiyan and Manika will take on compatriots Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das in the bronze-medal match.
Sharath-Mouma bow out
It was a sloppy game 5 from the Indians as they committed numerous errors which Gao Ning and Mengyu Yu capitalised on. The Indian duo's run comes to an end with an 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11 in the semi-finals.
10:18 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra throws mammoth first throw!
What a massive throw from Neeraj Chopra! The Panipat-born youngster throws 85.50m to take the lead. Vipin Kashana is in sixth with a throw of 72.16m.
10:14 (IST)
Medal tally so far on Day 10
It has been a fruitful day for India as far as the medals have gone. Boxing has brought in four medals — two golds and two silver — while shooting has earned India a gold, thanks to Sanjeev Rajput.
Check out the medals table here.
10:12 (IST)
PV Sindhu wins a close first game
Sindhu wins an evenly-matched first game against Michelle Li 21-18 to take a 1-0 lead in the semi-final.
10:10 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra and Vipin Kashana in javelin final
India's Neeraj Chopra and Vipin Kashana are in action in the men's javelin throw final. Neeraj, the world junior champion, is one of the favourites to win gold along with Australian Hamish Peacock, Grenada's Anderson Peters and New Zealand' Ben Langton Burnell.
10:07 (IST)
HS Prannoy takes second game against Lee Chong Wei
What a turnaround from Prannoy! The Kerala shuttler motors past Lee in the second game to win it 21-9!
09:59 (IST)
PV Sindhu marginally ahead in the first game
Michelle Li is giving Sindhu a tough fight in the first game. Sindhu leads at the break, but only by a point.
09:57 (IST)
Manish Kaushik narrowly misses gold
The 22-year-old Manish Kaushik, another of India’s rising young boxers, fought hard against Australia’s Harry Garside, 20 but had to settle for silver in the men’s 60kg class after the judges awarded a 3-2 split points decision to the Australian. Manish won the favour of the judges from Wales and Canada but their counterparts from Poland, Algeria and Ireland scored in Garside’s favour. Despite the reverse, Manish Kaushik, son of a Bhiwani farmer, can be expected to sustain his progress as India’s premier boxer in this division ahead of Shiva Thapa who he beat twice recently.
09:50 (IST)
HS Prannoy loses first game to Lee Chong Wei
It has been a close encounter in the second men's singles semi-finals with Lee Ching Wei and HS Prannoy giving it their all. Ultimately, it's the Malaysian who claims the first game 21-16.
09:46 (IST)
09:44 (IST)
09:38 (IST)
Gaurav Solanki wins India's 20th gold
Gaurav Solanki became the first Indian male boxer to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast when he claimed a split 4-1 decision on points over Northern Ireland’s Brendan Irvine in a fight in which neither 21-year-old boxer asked for or gave a quarter. The manner in which Gaurav Solanki, who hails from Ballabgarh, fought through the final was confirmation of the growing belief that he has improved significantly in the past couple of years. It is his first major multi-discipline competition at the senior level, having claimed silver in the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2015.
09:35 (IST)
HS Prannoy trail Lee Chong Wei in first game
In the second men's semi-final, HS Prannoy is neck and neck with Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei. Lee leads Prannoy 11-9 at the mid-game break.
09:32 (IST)
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal enter final
Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal cruised to the final of the women's squash doubles on the back of a straight-games win over England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry. The Indian duo, who won 11-10, 11-5, will next face either Australian pair of Rachael Grinham-Donna Urguhart or New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the gold-medal match.
09:24 (IST)
Sanjeev Rajput wins India's 19th gold medal
Sanjeev Rajput, whose first appearance in a Commonwealth Games was back in 2006, claimed his first gold in great style, winning the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions with Games record scores both in qualification and in the final (454.5) The 37-year-old Navy officer from Jagadri was in the third place with 150.5 points after kneeling stage in the final, improved to second with a whopping 156.3 in kneeling. With 98.7 from two shots in the standing-elimination stage, he took the lead and stayed in front to realise his dream of winning gold. He had shot a Games record score of 1180 in the qualification. His team-mate Chain Singh, second in qualification, was the fourth to be eliminated and finished in fifth place. He was in second place after the kneeling stage but fell away in the standing-elimination stage. Sanjeev Rajput thus emulated his woman teammate Tejaswini Sawant as someone who had made Commonwealth Games debut in 2006 and won the 50m rifle 3 positions gold in Gold Coast.
09:23 (IST)
BOXER GAURAV SOLANKI WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 52KG EVENT!
Gaurav beats Northern Ireland's Brendon Irvine by split decision to clinch India's 20th gold medal!
09:19 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth through to the final!
Effortless from World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth as he brushes past England's Rajiv Ouseph 21-10, 21-17 to reach the men's singles final.
09:16 (IST)
Saina Nehwal loses the second game
What an incredible fightback from Kirsty Gilmour after losing the first game! The Scotswoman wins a tight second game 21-18 to force the semi-final into a decider.
09:11 (IST)
Amit Panghal wins silver
Amit Panghal, 22, bid to mark his debut in the Commonwealth Games with a gold medal in the 49kg class and went pretty close. England’s Galal Yafai scored significantly in the third round to secure a 3-1 split verdict in the final. Amit Panghal, an Army man from Rohtak in Haryana, followed a sensible plan, level pegging with the Englishman in the opening round and dominating the second round to hold the edge going into the final round. Galal Yafai was relentless and decisively superior to the Asian Championship bronze medallist. The Indian, a quarterfinalist in the last world championship, perhaps made the mistake of not altering his gameplan from the first two rounds when faced with the man from Birmingham who succeeded in turning the tide in his favour with greater aggression.
09:10 (IST)
SANJEEV RAJPUT WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 50M RIFLE 3 POSITION!
Sanjeev Rajput shoots a Commonwealth Games record of 454.5 to clinch India's 19th gold medal at Gold Coast.
09:05 (IST)
Sanjeev leads as Chain Singh eliminated
After 12 shots, Sanjeev leads the pack as Chain Singh is eliminated after shooting a lowly 8.6 in his 12th shot.
09:03 (IST)
Sanjeev Rajput leads after two series in standing variant
Sanjeev takes the lead from Sych after two series in the standing variant of the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Sanjeev shoots 49.2 and 49.5 to leads with a score of 405.6. Chain lies in fourth with 401.1 points.
08:59 (IST)
AMIT PANGHAL WINS SILVER IN MEN'S 49KG BOXING EVENT!
Amit Panghal clinches silver medal in the men's 49kg event after he loses to England's Galal Yafai in the final.
08:56 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth leads in his semi-final
Kidambi Srikanth looks in imperious form as he takes the first game 21-10 against England's Rajiv Ouseph.
08:50 (IST)
Saina claims first game
Saina Nehwal is one game away from reaching the final after taking the first game 21-14 against Kirsty Gilmour.
08:48 (IST)
Amit Panghal gains upper hand in opening round
As you would expect from a 49kg boxing contest, the start of this final between Amit Panghal and England’s Galal Yafai has been fought at breakneck speed. Panghal has chosen to stay outside and move along the ropes while his English opponent has stayed in the centre of the ring. Panghal has had the upper-hand in the opening exchanges in the first round. Still two rounds to go.
08:47 (IST)
Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh second and third after kneeling and prone variants
India's Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh trail leader Grzegorz Sych of Canada after shooting 306.9 and 306.3 respectively.
08:45 (IST)
Amit Panghal looks to add to Mary Kom's gold
In the men's 49kg final, India's Amit Panghal takes on England's Galal Yafai as he looks to add to Mary Kom's boxing gold.
08:43 (IST)
Saina leads at break
Saina races to 1 5-0 lead before Kirsty fights back. The Scot leads at 8-7 but Saina wins five four points in the trot to lead 11-8 at the mid-game break.
08:28 (IST)
Ashwini-Sikki Reddy go down in semi-finals
Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy bow out in the semi-finals to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo. The Indian pair won the first game 21-17 before losing the next two games 15-21 and 4-21.
Saina Nehwal next in the singles semis where she takes on Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour.
08:19 (IST)
Ashwini-Sikki trail in decider
The Malaysian pair of Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo have carried the momentum after winning the second game and lead 11-4 in the third game.
08:07 (IST)
Ashwini-Sikki lose second game
Mei Kuan-Vivian come back strongly in the second game to win it 21-15.
08:04 (IST)
Mary Kom clinches gold
MC Mary Kom member of the Rajya Sabha, added the one medal that was missing from her kitty when she beat 22-year-old Kristina O’Hara (Northern Ireland) by a unanimous decision in the women’s 48kg final today. The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, five-time world champion, 2014 Asian Games gold medallist and five-time Asian champion dominated the title clash. All five judges awarded the 35-year-old the bout with identical 30-27 scores, indicating that they believed the Indian held the upper hand throughout the bout. The taller Kristina O’Hara, who is known to be uncomfortable against southpaws, wanted to spring an upset and caught the Indian with the sporadic punch but Mary Kom showcased her trademark style of waiting for opportunities and landing a series of punches.
07:58 (IST)
Manika Batra through to singles final!
What a match from Manika Batra! After agonisingly losing her mixed doubles semi-finals a little while ago, Manika battles past defending champion and World No 4 Tianwei Peng to reach the final after a mammoth seven-game match. Manika won 12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11!
07:47 (IST)
07:46 (IST)
Mary dominating in third round
Crazy support for Mary Kom in the stands. Not surprising, given the five-time world champion is one of the greats of the sport. She’s shown that in the ring too with pragmatic boxing so far. She’s waiting for her rival to make the first move before capitalising on every mistake.
07:46 (IST)
Manika Batra forces semi-final clash into decider
Manika Batra and Tianwei Feng look evenly matched in the semi-final winning three games each and the match moves on to a winner-takes-all final game.
07:41 (IST)
FT! India 0-6 England
Hugely disappointing for India as they just fall apart in the 4th Q, conceding four goals. At 0-2 down, India had a chance in the match but defensive errors and goalkeeping mistakes brought the team down. Harendra Singh would be hugely disappointed with the defensive mistakes in the 4th Q. India did make a fight of it but missed chances in the first 3 Q’s just took the match away from India. Heartening was that India did control the match for large periods. England just hung on and got the goals when India was mentally not there. The Olympic Champions showed their class and take the bronze.
07:40 (IST)
Advantage Mary Kom after two rounds
Mary Kom showed great footwork in the opening two rounds of her final against Northern Ireland Kristina O’Hara. It was a terse opening round with both boxers content to give each other their space and showing wariness to approach each other. Mary found her range of punches in the second round, peppering the Irish boxer’s face and body with shots that seemed to leave her rattled. Still one round to go with the gold medal on the line.
07:40 (IST)
Ashwini-Sikki take first game
Ashwini and Sikki mount a comeback after the break to claim the first game 21-17 against their Malaysian opponents.
07:38 (IST)
FT! India 0-6 England
Olympic champions England thrash India 6-0 in the bronze-medal match. The Indian Women's team finish fourth.
07:36 (IST)
India 0-6 England
The Olympic Champions show their class in the middle of the 4th quarter getting three goals inside of four minutes. The Indian defence completely dismantled. Mentally out of the match after the 4th goal, England just used the spaces and banged the goals in.
07:33 (IST)
Mary Kom takes on Kristina O'Hara in the final
Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom takes of Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the women's 48kg boxing final.
07:31 (IST)
GOAL! Alexandra Danson scores twice in a minute!
The skipper now gets into the act as she scores twice off Sophie Bray's assists as England all but claim bronze.
07:28 (IST)
GOAL! Laura Unsworth scores England's fourth
With India going all-out attack, England get a lot of space to exploit at the back. Laura Unsworth gets in a good position and scores. Bad keeping from Savita as there's no way a keeper of her calibre should not have conceded at her near post.
07:24 (IST)
India 0-3 England
England’s got their 3rd goal; Bray scoring again. Drifting ball and with Savita out of position, Bray had an empty goal to hit the ball in. Time running out now.
07:22 (IST)
Ashwini-Sikki trail
In the women's doubles semi-final, India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy trail 11-7 to Malaysia's Kuan Mei Chow and Vivian Hoo.
07:21 (IST)
Sakshi Malik loses third bout
Sakshi Malik loses to Aminat Adeniyi. This is her second consecutive defeat now. But she still gets one classification point.
07:18 (IST)
GOAL! Sophie Bray gets her second!
Sophie Bray gets on the scoresheet again to triple England's lead. India need to score three in ten minutes but it is looking increasingly unlikely.
07:13 (IST)
Vinesh Phogat wins first bout
Vinesh Phogat has won her women's freestyle 50kg opener against Miesinnei Genesis of Nigeria 6-5 on points.
07:12 (IST)
India 0-2 England
India did all the hard work and England scored. Sophie Bray with that massive reverse hit may have just closed the match and given the team a bronze. Super shot. Savita didn’t have a chance. India slightly undone there not keeping a marker on Bray. England lead 2-0.