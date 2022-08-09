With the 2022 Commonwealth Games complete, let’s take a look at a complete list of India’s medal winners

Birmingham: India capped off an impressive campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, finishing the event in Birmingham fourth with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze).

On the final day, Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen struck gold in their respective singles’ finals in badminton, while the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too won gold after winning the final.

Paddler Sharath Kamal was one of the gold medallists in table tennis, beating England’s Liam Pitchford in the men's singles final.

Weightlifters Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary and Bindyarani Devi had opened India’s medals tally at CWG on the second day of the Games.

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu was India’s first gold medallist at the CWG this edition, winning the women’s 49kg competition.

The India men’s hockey team collected silver after losing 0-7 to Australia in the final, while their women’s counterpart won bronze by beating New Zealand in the playoff.

It was another tale of ‘too close, yet too far’ for Harmanpreet Kaur’s India cricket team, who went down to Australia by nine runs in the final to win silver.

Boxers and wrestlers too claimed medals, with Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among Indians striking gold.

With the sporting events at Commonwealth Games complete, let’s take a look at a complete list of India’s medal winners:

Athletics

M Sreeshankar (Silver in men’s long jump)

Tejaswin Shankar (Bronze in men’s high jump)

Eldhose Paul (Gold in men’s triple jump)

Abdulla Aboobacker (Silver in men’s triple jump)

Avinash Sable (Silver in men’s 3000m steeplechase)

Priyanka Goswami (Silver in women’s 10km race walk)

Annu Rani (Bronze in women’s javelin throw)

Sandeep Kumar (Bronze in men’s 10km race walk)

Weightlifting

Sanket Sargar (Gold in men’s 55 kg)

Gururaja Poojary (Bronze in men’s 61kg)

Mirabai Chanu (Gold in women’s 49kg)

Bindyarani Devi (Silver in women’s 55kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Gold in men’s 67kg)

Achinta Shueli (Gold in men’s 73kg)

Vikas Thakur (Silver in men’s 96kg)

Harjinder Kaur (bronze in women’s 71kg)

Lovepreet Singh (Bronze in men’s 109kg)

Gurdeep Singh (Bronze in men’s +109kg)

Badminton

PV Sindhu (Gold in women’s singles)

Lakshya Sen (Gold in men’s singles)

Kidambi Srikanth (Bronze in men’s singles)

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Bronze in women’s doubles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Gold in men’s doubles)

Team India (Silver in mixed team event)

Cricket

Team India (Silver in women’s T20 cricket competition)

Hockey

India men’s hockey team (Silver medal)

India women’s hockey team (Bronze medal)

Boxing

Amit Panghal (Gold in men’s 51kg)

Nikhat Zareen (Gold in women’s 50kg)

Nitu Ghanghas (Gold in women’s 48kg)

Sagar Ahlawat (Silver in men’s +92kg)

Rohit Tokas (Bronze in men’s 67kg)

Jaismine Lamboria (Bronze in women’s 60kg)

Mohammed Hussamuddin (Bronze in men’s 57kg)

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia (Gold in men’s 65kg)

Sakshi Malik (Gold in women’s 62kg)

Deepak Punia Gold in men’s 86kg)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Gold in men’s 57kg)

Vinesh Phogat (Gold in women’s 53kg)

Naveen (Gold in men’s 74kg)

Anshu Malik (Silver in women’s 57kg)

Divya Kakran (Bronze in women’s 68kg)

Mohit Grewal (Bronze in men’s 125kg)

Pooja Gehlot (Bronze in women’s 50kg)

Pooja Sihag (Bronze in women’s 76kg)

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam (Silver in women’s 48kg)

Tulika Maan (Silver in women’s +78kg)

Vijay Kumar Yadav (Bronze in men’s 60kg)

Lawn Bowls

Team India (Gold in women’s fours)

Team India (Gold in men’s fours)

Powerlifting

Sudhir (Gold in men’s heavyweight)

Squash

Saurav Ghosal (Bronze in men’s singles)

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal (Bronze in mixed doubles)

Table tennis and Para table tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Gold in mixed doubles)

Team India (Gold in men’s team event)

Bhavina Patel (Gold in women’s singles 3-5)

Achanta Sharath Kamal (Gold in men’s singles)

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Satiyan Gnanasekaran (Silver in men’s doubles)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Bronze in men’s singles)

Sonal Patel (Bronze in women’s singles classes 3-5)

