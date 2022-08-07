This was 26-year-old Nikhat’s maiden medal at a Commonwealth Games edition.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly McNaul of Northern Ireland in the women’s light heavyweight final, to clinch the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Nikhat had beaten Stubley Alfia Savannah of England in the semi-final courtesy a 5-0 scoreline. This was 26-year-old Nikhat’s maiden medal at a Commonwealth Games edition. She had clinched gold at the World Boxing Championships earlier this year, beating Jutamas Jitpong in the final.

Previously, Nikhat has also won bronze at the Asian Championships held in Bangkok in 2019.

