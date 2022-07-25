Lovlina took to Twitter to vent her frustration, adding that one of her coaches were denied entry to the Games Village, while another coach had been sent back home to India

Tokyo Olympics medallist and boxer Lovlina Borgohain has revealed that she is being mentally harassed by the authorities ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, starting on 28 July.

Lovlina went on to add that she had to plead to be a part of the training camp ahead of the Games.

"Today with great sorrow I want to reveal that harassment is going on with me. The coaches who helped me win the Olympic medal were removed which hindered my training process. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," said Lovlina in a tweet on her Twitter handle.

“Even after requesting so much, this still happened and this has caused me mental harassment. I don’t understand how I will focus on my game if this persists. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the World Championships and I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances. I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country,” she added.

Lovlina, 24, had booked her berth for CWG 2022 in June this year, winning the selection trails conducted by the Boxing Federation of India. She is scheduled to take part in the 70kg category in Birmingham.

