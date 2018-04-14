Commonwealth Games 2018: Lee Chong Wei to meet Kidambi Srikanth in badminton singles final after beating HS Prannoy

Gold Coast: World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth set up a date with World No. 7 Lee Chong Wei in the summit clash of men's singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games, after registering a comfortable win over England's Rajiv Ouseph in the semi-final on Saturday.

While Srikanth registered an easy 21-10, 21-17 straight games victory over Ouseph, Malaysia's Lee Chong overcame World No. 11 Indian HS Prannoy 21-16, 9-21, 21-14 in the other semi-final.

Srikanth lived up to his billing as the top seed, comfortably pocketing the first game in mere 12 minutes. The Indian breezed away with a 11-8 lead midway into the second game.

After the breather, Ouseph somewhat managed to pull things back, but the Indian was in no mood to take the match to the decider and brought his A game into play to close the contest within 19 minutes.

Lee Chong, meanwhile, sailed through the first game, easily pocketing it in 23 minutes. But the Indian walked into the second game with a 9-3 lead before extending it further to 14-5.

Prannoy did not allow the Malaysian to bounce back and closed the game in mere 16 minutes to square things off. In the decider, Lee Chong found his groove back to take a 11-6 lead at the break, but Prannoy managed to get back with four straight points to cut the deficit to 10-13.

But from there, the Malaysian left no room for the Indian, getting three points on the trot to lead 16-10 and used his wealth of experience to pocket the contest 21-14 in 19 minutes.

Prannoy will play Ouseph for the bronze medal later on Saturday.