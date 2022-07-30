Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Badminton.
India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are up against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Thillini Hendahewa in the first match of the mixed team Group A encounter.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: After a solid start to the CWG 2022, India will hope to win their first medal in the 2022 edition. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is favourtite for gold and she will be in action today. Stay tuned for all updates...
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Medal tally after the first day.
Closing day one with a first look at the medal table so far. 👀#CommonwealthGames | #B2022— Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) July 29, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: Schedule.
Squash:
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshna Chinappa (5.45 pm)
Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)
Cycling:
Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm- 6.15 pm)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm -6.15 pm)
Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm -11.30 pm)
Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying: Vishwajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar (2.30 pm-6.15 pm)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)
Weightlifting:
Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)
Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)
Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)
Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)
Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm 6.15 pm
Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday)
Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm 12.45 am on Sunday).
Swimming:
Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)
Men's 100m backstroke final: Srihari Nataraj (1.35 am on Sunday)
Artistic Gymnastics:
Women's team final and individual qualification:
Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm)
Athletics:
Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)
Badminton:
Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)
Boxing:
54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)
66-70kg (light middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday)
86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)
Preview: A big for India in Birmingham Commonwealth Games as they will target to win their first medal in the 2022 edition. Olympic silver medallist and CWG champion Mirabai Chanu will be in action today in the weightlifting event and is favourite to win the gold again. She had also won silver in the 2014 Games.
In swimming, Srihari Natraj made it to the final of the 100m backstroke event and will be gunning for gold on Day 2. Olympic bronze medallist and boxer Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign today against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light-middleweight category. She is also one of the medal prospects.
CWG 2022: Complete Day 2 schedule for India
India women's hockey team thumped Ghana on Day 1 and will be in action on Saturday against Wales. In squash, Sourav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa will be in action in the men's and women's Round of 32 competitions respectively. The badminton team will face Sri Lanka in the mixed team Group A encounter before facing Australia on the same day.
Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels {SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 and SONY TEN 4 HD} and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on SonyLiv app.
Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
