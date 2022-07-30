Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Day 2: After a solid start to the CWG 2022, India will hope to win their first medal in the 2022 edition. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is favourtite for gold and she will be in action today. Stay tuned for all updates...

2018 CWG champion, Mirabai Chanu will look to win her third Games medal in the women's 49kg final on Day 2. Chanu won silver at Tokyo Olympics

Apart from Mirabai Chanu, weightlifters Sanket Sargar (Men's 55kg), Gururaja (Men's 61kg), and Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibum (Women's 55kg) will also be in action in medal events.

Closing day one with a first look at the medal table so far. 👀 #CommonwealthGames | #B2022

Indian mixed badminton team will take on Sri Lanka in just a while from now. India defeated Pakistan yesterday 5-0.

India's 21-year-old Sanket Sargar will soon compete in the men's 55kg event. He is expected to win a medal but will face a tough challenge from Malaysia’s Aniq Kasdan for the gold.

India's Sanket Sargar is currently warming up. He will attempt a lift of 107kg in snatch in the first turn.

India's Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are up against Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Thillini Hendahewa in the first match of the mixed team Group A encounter.

Preview: A big for India in Birmingham Commonwealth Games as they will target to win their first medal in the 2022 edition. Olympic silver medallist and CWG champion Mirabai Chanu will be in action today in the weightlifting event and is favourite to win the gold again. She had also won silver in the 2014 Games.

In swimming, Srihari Natraj made it to the final of the 100m backstroke event and will be gunning for gold on Day 2. Olympic bronze medallist and boxer Lovlina Borgohain will open her campaign today against New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light-middleweight category. She is also one of the medal prospects.

CWG 2022: Complete Day 2 schedule for India

India women's hockey team thumped Ghana on Day 1 and will be in action on Saturday against Wales. In squash, Sourav Ghoshal and Joshna Chinappa will be in action in the men's and women's Round of 32 competitions respectively. The badminton team will face Sri Lanka in the mixed team Group A encounter before facing Australia on the same day.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels {SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD (Hindi), SONY TEN 4 and SONY TEN 4 HD} and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on SonyLiv app.

