India at CWG Day 3 Live Updates: India vs Pakistan cricket, boxers and weightlifters to highlight India's campaign

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Weightlifting
Jeremy's men's 67kg final has started. He has listed his first attempt in the snatch round at 130kg. He will be in action soon.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 3 action from the 2022 Commonwealth Games. On Saturday, Day 2, India won four medals. All medals came in weightlifting. Mirabai Chanu won gold, Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver each, while Gururaja Poojary won bronze. Stay tuned for Day 3 updates as India face Pakistan in cricket and the men's hockey team faces Ghana.
CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Schedule.
CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Recap of Bindyarani's medal ceremony.
All Smiles😁@BindyaraniS shines with 🥈 at the Medal Ceremony ✨— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 31, 2022
Bindyarani adds another victory to her list of great achievements 🏅
Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/GpMzcUOPXI
CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates:
Weightlifting made it a day to remember for India on Saturday by clinching four medals. Mirabai Chanu led from the front with a gold. Click here to read the wrap of Day 2 action.
CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Champion!
Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GnyaftZkpv— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: The action is underway on Day 3 of CWG 2022 with India's Tania Choudhury taking part in the women's singles lawn bowls event. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga has an opportunity to win a medal for the nation and will be in action at 2 PM IST. India will also play Pakistan in cricket while the men's hockey team will face Ghana. India won four medals on Day 2.
Preview: India opened its account on the second day of Commonwealth Games 2022 with weightlifters winning four medals. Mirabai Chanu won gold while Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver each. Gururaja Poojary won a bronze.
The Indian athletes will look to add to the tally on Day 3 with more weightlifting action taking place. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Popy Hazarika and Achinta Sheuli will be in action. Indian women's cricket team will play against Pakistan in their group match while the men's hockey team will open its campaign against Ghana.
Boxers Nikhat Zareen and Shiva Thapa will also play their bouts today while the men's table tennis team will compete in the quarter-finals. Indian athletes will also be in action cycling, squash, lawn bowls, badminton, gymnastics and swimming.
Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.
