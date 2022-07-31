India at CWG Day 3 Live Updates: India vs Pakistan cricket, boxers and weightlifters to highlight India's campaign

Check out India at CWG Day 3 Live updates on firstpost.com. India vs Pakistan cricket; fixtures featuring Indian boxers and weightlifters to headline action-packed Sunday.

FP Sports July 31, 2022 12:46:25 IST
India at CWG Day 3 Live Updates: India vs Pakistan cricket, boxers and weightlifters to highlight India's campaign

India face Pakistan in cricket on Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2022. Follow live updates from CWG 2022. Image: SAI/BCCI

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 31, 2022 - 14:19 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Weightlifting

Jeremy's men's 67kg final has started. He has listed his first attempt in the snatch round at 130kg. He will be in action soon. 

July 31, 2022 - 14:10 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Gymnastics 

India's Yogeshwar Singh scores 13.200 in the Vault round. Chose a difficulty of 4.800.

July 31, 2022 - 14:06 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Lawn Bowls

India's Tania Choudhury currently leads 14-7 in her women's singles section B Round 5 contest. The first player to 21 will win the tie. 

July 31, 2022 - 14:03 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Gymnastics.

Men’s all-round final: Yogeshwar Singh starts with a score of 12.350 in the rings routine. He had chosen a difficulty of 4.200.

July 31, 2022 - 13:49 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Schedule.

It's a big day for India in Birmingham with many major events coming up. If you want to check Day 3 schedule in detail, click here.

July 31, 2022 - 13:41 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Gymnastics

Yogeshwar Singh's event has begun. He will soon be in action. His rotation order is rings, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar, floor exercise, pommel horse.

July 31, 2022 - 13:33 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Recap of Bindyarani's medal ceremony.

July 31, 2022 - 13:25 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: 

Weightlifting made it a day to remember for India on Saturday by clinching four medals. Mirabai Chanu led from the front with a gold. Click here to read the wrap of Day 2 action.

July 31, 2022 - 13:17 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Champion!

July 31, 2022 - 13:16 (IST)

CWG 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: Gymnastics

India's Yogeshwar Singh will participate in the artistic gymnastics medal event in the all-around category. He starts with rings at 1:30 PM IST.

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 3 Live Updates: The action is underway on Day 3 of CWG 2022 with India's Tania Choudhury taking part in the women's singles lawn bowls event. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga has an opportunity to win a medal for the nation and will be in action at 2 PM IST. India will also play Pakistan in cricket while the men's hockey team will face Ghana. India won four medals on Day 2.

Preview: India opened its account on the second day of Commonwealth Games 2022 with weightlifters winning four medals. Mirabai Chanu won gold while Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver each. Gururaja Poojary won a bronze.

The Indian athletes will look to add to the tally on Day 3 with more weightlifting action taking place. Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Popy Hazarika and Achinta Sheuli will be in action. Indian women's cricket team will play against Pakistan in their group match while the men's hockey team will open its campaign against Ghana.

Boxers Nikhat Zareen and Shiva Thapa will also play their bouts today while the men's table tennis team will compete in the quarter-finals. Indian athletes will also be in action cycling, squash, lawn bowls, badminton, gymnastics and swimming.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Sports Network channels. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Updated Date: July 31, 2022 14:16:47 IST

