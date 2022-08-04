Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Indian shuttlers will be in action today apart from Muhammad Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar in the men's long jump final. Stay tuned!

Auto refresh feeds

In the women's 200m race, India's Hima Das wins Heat 2 with a timing of 23.42s, and qualifies for the semi-finals!

PV Sindhu is through to the women's singles round of 16 without much fuss, beating Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in straight games .

Over to badminton, India's PV Sindhu is in action in the women's round of 32 contest against Maldivian Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. Sindhu has won her first game 21-4

PV Sindhu is through to the women's singles round of 16 without much fuss, beating Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in straight games .

The mixed doubles duo of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison have been knocked out, after losing their round of 64 game 2-3 against Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin.

India's Manju Bala qualifies for women's hammer throw final, scheduled to be held on Saturday. Manju finishes 11th with a best throw of 59.68m. However, fellow Indian Sarita Singh fails to qualify after finishing 13th.

India's Kidambi Srikanth is in action currently, taking on Uganda's Daniel Wanagaliya in the men's singles round of 32 contest. Srikanth currently enjoys an 9-5 lead in the opening game.

Kidambi Srikanth takes the first game against Daniel 21-9. Srikanth is currently leading 8-2 in second game.

A convincing win for Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles game against Uganda's Daniel. Srikanth is through to the round of 16 with a 21-9, 21-9 win over the Ugandan player.

England's pair of Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh take the first game against India's B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-18.

CWG 2922 Day 7 live updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Indian shuttlers will be in action today apart from Muhammad Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar in the men's long jump final. Stay tuned!

Day 7 preview: Wednesday turned out to be an eventful day for India, adding four more medals to its tally to take the country’s total number of medals to 18. Squash player Sourav Ghoshal scripted a historic bronze medal, while Judoka Tulika Maan won silver in the women’s +78kg category.

Tejaswin Shankar was another star Indian athlete who clinched a medal, winning the bronze medal in men’s high jump final.

The Indian hockey teams and the women’s cricket team also tasted success on Wednesday. While the Indian women’s hockey team led by Savita Punia overcame Canada 3-2 to book a semi-final spot, Harmanpreet Kaur’s cricket team too clinched a semi-final place with a dominant victory over Barbados in a must-win group match. The India men’s hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, ran riot all over the place against Canada, with Amit Rohidas, Lalit Upadhyay Akashdeep, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh all finding their names on the scoresheet.

See: CWG 2022 Day 7 schedule

The India men’s hockey team will once again be in action, on Thursday when they take on Wales in a Pool B match starting at 6.30 pm IST.

India will have their hopes of medals pinned on athletes Mohammad Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar, both of whom will be competing in the men’s long jump final.

Boxing will be another major highlight with Amit Panghal, Sagar, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine all in action.

The day for India will begin with women’s hammer throw qualifying round Group A, with Sarita Singh and Manju Bala in action, with the event beginning at 2.30 pm IST.

Srikanth Kidambi too will take centrestage in the men’s singles round of 32, when he faces Uganda’s Daniel Wanagaliya. Also in action will be Aakarshi Kashyap, who will be taking on Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.