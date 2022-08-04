Commonwealth Games Day 7 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth into men's singles last 16 after PV Sindhu also advances

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Indian shuttlers will be in action today apart from Muhammad Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar in the men's long jump final. Stay tuned!

FP Sports August 04, 2022 14:08:35 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Commonwealth Games Day 7 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth into men's singles last 16 after PV Sindhu also advances

Runner Hima Das and shuttler PV Sindhu. AP

Highlights

15:33 (ist)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton 

PV Sindhu is through to the women's singles round of 16 without much fuss, beating Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in straight games . 
15:09 (ist)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Athletics 

In the women's 200m race, India's Hima Das wins Heat 2 with a timing of 23.42s, and qualifies for the semi-finals!
14:16 (ist)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Schedule

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round  Sarita Singh, Manja Bala  2.30 PM

Women's 200m  Round 1  Heat 2  Hima Das  3.30 PM

Men's Long Jump Final  Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar  12.12 AM (on Friday)

Boxing:

48kg-51kg flyweight  quarterfinal 2  Amit Panghal 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight  quarterfinal 2  Jasmine Lamboria  6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight  quarterfinal 1  Sagar Ahlawat  8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight  quarterfinal 3  Rohit Tokas  (12.30 AM on Thursday)

 Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Individual qualification sub division 1 - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM onwards

 Hockey:

Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM

Lawn Balls:

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM

Squash:

Women's doubles round of 32  Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh  5.30 PM

Men's doubles round of 32  Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh  6 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16  Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal  7 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16  Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu  11 PM

Women's doubles round of 16  Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal 

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 04, 2022 - 16:45 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton

England's pair of Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh take the first game against India's B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa 21-18. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 16:35 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton

A convincing win for Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles game against Uganda's Daniel. Srikanth is through to the round of 16 with a 21-9, 21-9 win over the Ugandan player. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 16:24 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth takes the first game against Daniel 21-9. Srikanth is currently leading 8-2 in second game. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 16:13 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton

India's Kidambi Srikanth is in action currently, taking on Uganda's Daniel Wanagaliya in the men's singles round of 32 contest. Srikanth currently enjoys an 9-5 lead in the opening game. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 16:06 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Table tennis 

Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel qualifies for women's singles classes 3-5 semi-finals with a 11-1, 11-5, 11-1 victory over Akanisi Latu of Fiji. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 15:55 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Athletics

India's Manju Bala qualifies for women's hammer throw final, scheduled to be held on Saturday. Manju finishes 11th with a best throw of 59.68m. However, fellow Indian Sarita Singh fails to qualify after finishing 13th. 

Aug 04, 2022 - 15:50 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Table tennis

The mixed doubles duo of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison have been knocked out, after losing their round of 64 game 2-3 against Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin.

Aug 04, 2022 - 15:33 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton 

PV Sindhu is through to the women's singles round of 16 without much fuss, beating Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in straight games . 

Aug 04, 2022 - 15:21 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Badminton 

Over to badminton, India's PV Sindhu is in action in the women's round of 32 contest against Maldivian Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. Sindhu has won her first game 21-4

Aug 04, 2022 - 15:18 (IST)

CWG 2022 Day 7 LIVE Updates: Athletics 

Here's the final standings of women's 200m Heat 2 

Load More

CWG 2922 Day 7 live updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Indian shuttlers will be in action today apart from Muhammad Anees Yahiya and M Sreeshankar in the men's long jump final. Stay tuned!

Day 7 preview: Wednesday turned out to be an eventful day for India, adding four more medals to its tally to take the country’s total number of medals to 18. Squash player Sourav Ghoshal scripted a historic bronze medal, while Judoka Tulika Maan won silver in the women’s +78kg category.

Tejaswin Shankar was another star Indian athlete who clinched a medal, winning the bronze medal in men’s high jump final.

The Indian hockey teams and the women’s cricket team also tasted success on Wednesday. While the Indian women’s hockey team led by Savita Punia overcame Canada 3-2 to book a semi-final spot, Harmanpreet Kaur’s cricket team too clinched a semi-final place with a dominant victory over Barbados in a must-win group match. The India men’s hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, ran riot all over the place against Canada, with Amit Rohidas, Lalit Upadhyay Akashdeep, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh all finding their names on the scoresheet.

See: CWG 2022 Day 7 schedule

The India men’s hockey team will once again be in action, on Thursday when they take on Wales in a Pool B match starting at 6.30 pm IST.

India will have their hopes of medals pinned on athletes Mohammad Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar, both of whom will be competing in the men’s long jump final.

Boxing will be another major highlight with Amit Panghal, Sagar, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine all in action.

The day for India will begin with women’s hammer throw qualifying round Group A, with Sarita Singh and Manju Bala in action, with the event beginning at 2.30 pm IST.

Srikanth Kidambi too will take centrestage in the men’s singles round of 32, when he faces Uganda’s Daniel Wanagaliya. Also in action will be Aakarshi Kashyap, who will be taking on Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad.

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 04, 2022 16:33:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

Neeraj Chopra 'hurt about not being able to defend title' at Commonwealth Games
Sports

Neeraj Chopra 'hurt about not being able to defend title' at Commonwealth Games

In a social media post, Neeraj also shared he was disheartened to miss out on the opportunity to be India's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

India vs England Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games Highlights: India lose 1-3 to England
Hockey

India vs England Women's Hockey, Commonwealth Games Highlights: India lose 1-3 to England

India vs England Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG.

Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to England
Hockey

Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team goes down 1-3 to England

After wins over Ghana and Wales, India women's hockey team lost 1-3 to England in the group fixture of Commonwealth Games.