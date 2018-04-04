Commonwealth Games 2018: When and where to watch mega event at Gold Coast, coverage on TV and live streaming

The 21st Commonwealth Games is set to begin on 4 April at Gold Coast, Australia. The Games kicks off with the opening ceremony where the Indian contingent will be led by ace shuttler PV Sindhu, the assigned flag bearer.

India have had an unfortunate start in this edition of the CWG. It started with an Indian paddler dropped from the contingent after being charged with rape and then there was the now usual dance of not sending the entries on time and finally, the presence of needles outside the Indian accommodation.

You can follow our liveblog of the third day's action at Gold Coast here.

With the 'no-needle' policy of CWG being violated, the Indian boxers were under investigation for doping charges. However, they received clean chit from the authorities and the Indian boxing team's doctor was let off with a reprimand.

Now, it is time to put all these behind and concentrate on the marquee event that is set to begin with the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Here's all you need to know about watching the Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony on 4 April:

When and where will the Commonwealth Games 2018 take place?

The Commonwealth Games will take place from 4 April to 15 April at Gold Coast, Australia.

How do I watch Commonwealth Games 2018 live?

The event will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD (English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi).

What time will Commonwealth Games 2018 live coverage start?

Live coverage will begin around 4.30 am IST each day.

Where can you follow the Commonwealth Games 2018 online?

The live streaming of the action will be available on Sonyliv.com

You can also catch live scores and updates on firstpost.com