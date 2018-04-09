Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifting Pardeep Singh bags silver in men's 105kg event

Gold Coast, Australia: Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh (105kg) came agonisingly close to a gold, but eventually settled for a silver after a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao in the Commonwelth Games in Gold Coast on Monday.

Pardeep, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet.

The 23-year-old went for 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.

His second attempt at 209kg was declared invalid by the jury despite getting the judges' nod as his elbow had pressed out.

Mao also dropped his final attempt of 211kg but had managed to lift 206kg in his second chance. He finished with a total of 360kg (154kg+206kg).

The bronze went to England's Owen Boxall (351kg (152kg+199kg).