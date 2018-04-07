You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Unnamed athlete in serious condition after being diagnosed with malaria

Sports AFP Apr 07, 2018 04:03:11 IST

Gold Coast: A Commonwealth Games athlete is in serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with malaria, officials said on Friday.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, is under close observation at Gold Coast University Hospital after being admitted on Thursday with the mosquito-borne disease.

"The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH," a statement from the organising committee said.

"The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored."

The statement added that "there is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia".


Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 04:03 AM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 04:03 AM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores