Commonwealth Games 2018: Skipper Manpreet Singh's aggressive captaincy stands out as India beat England 4-3

Doff your caps, hats, sticks, whatever you have, in the direction of India captain Manpreet Singh. In a match that was tied 3-3, seconds ticking away faster than Usain Bolt in his prime, Manpreet saw what the English defence couldn’t — Mandeep Singh ready with his stick and the intended deflection. The reasonable hockey fan could argue there was more hope than intent riding on the slap-shot. But when you deal with seconds and a spot on top of the Pool, hope and intent becomes one. The slap shot was powerful and deadly in its accuracy. England, masters of the man-to-man tactic, couldn’t keep Mandeep and that bobbing stick away. The ball kissed the edge of his stick and sped past a bewildered English goalkeeper Harry Gibson. India had won 4-3 as all hell broke loose.

It was a throbbing fourth quarter with five goals in 15 minutes. India, direction-less in the second quarter and desperately searching for rhythm in the third, found space, pace and ambition to annihilate the English who thought they had the game at 3-2. But they hadn’t reckoned for Manpreet who roared like a lion in the fourth quarter. He made the middle zone his own. Thrice he dribbled past two English defenders, tying them up in their own wake. And after Varun Kumar made 3-3 and added to the frenzy, Manpreet saved the best for last.

Huge credit to Mandeep Singh who muscled himself into that position, pushing the defender back, making room for a deflection on a ball travelling at more than 140km/hr, the arch of the stick, the subtle turn, ball meeting a composite of fibreglass, graphite and carbon and zipping into goal. A split-second had turned the functional Mandeep Singh into the vibrant match-winner.

None of this could be presumed when both teams turned up on the pitch, tied at seven points, looking for a win to avoid the reigning champions Australia in the semi-finals. The initial attacks were with India as Lalit Upadhyay and Dilpreet Singh took shots but the power was missing. At the other end, P Sreejesh, the other star of the day's whirlwind match, kept the English at bay and when he saved England’s first penalty corner (PC), it was his third save inside of five minutes. England were playing to a plan and moving through the middle. It kept the Indian midfield at bay and ensured that instead of creativity, defending was the task. Flanks were used by both the teams and Gurjant had a hard shot saved.

The second quarter saw Amit Rohidas, easily one of the best attacking defenders in the tournament, get a green card. It seemed familiar that seeing a bit of frustration, England were making the Indians play physically. And it was then, when India had nine players on the pitch, apart from the goalkeeper, that England scored through David Condon, a piece of brilliant reverse shot-making that beat Sreejesh. Two minutes later, Sreejesh saved Gleghorne’s penalty corner flick. India were surviving.

India earned their first PC in the 31st minute and Harmanpreet’s shot was saved. India were pushing hard with Sunil's trademark moves. The sharpness though was missing. Gurjant and Mandeep found themselves in good positions but the English defenders were fast and cleared to the lines. It seemed a bit weird that India weren’t using the aerial balls from the back to release pressure as England desperately searched for another goal knowing that India had a PC battery plus the forwards had the knack of scoring when least expected to.

All of that opened up in the 32nd minute when Gurjant couldn’t find space in the English striking circle and passed to Mandeep who, just when about to make a move towards the English goal, intelligently decided to turn around and give it to an overlapping Manpreet Singh. The Indian captain advanced into the striking circle and took a slap-shot from the top that beat George Pinner. In so many ways that was probably the turning point for Manpreet Singh, the player-captain. Suffused with confidence, Manpreet found his mojo.

In the fourth quarter, Manpreet was checked by Adam Dixon and the resultant penalty corner was converted by Rupinderpal Singh. India led 2-1. In the 51st minute, England had two PCs. After Gleghorne’s was saved, England changed tactics and on the fourth PC, Gleghorne tapped sideways to Liam Ansell who flicked as the Indian runners were taken by surprise and couldn’t change direction. It was 2-2.

In the 55th minute, a Dixon reverse was saved by Sreejesh. The intensity was building up. England who weren’t giving too much space in the midfield, now started to show gaps. Manpreet took advantage. But with 4 minutes and 14 seconds to go, England had their fifth PC and Sam Ward slotted it neatly into the corner. England coach Crutchley’s fist-pump on the side-lines showed that he thought the match was done and dusted. And when Rupinderpal Singh pulled up clutching his hamstring, it seemed fate had decided England was its destination.

India still countered with force. Akashdeep Singh, not having the best of tournaments slid, into the English striking circle and was hemmed in by James Gall and Sam Ward. The umpire pointed towards India’s fourth PC. Crutchley looked heavenwards. The Indian bench sat mumbling prayers. Varun Kumar’s flick will not be his best but it did the trick. Gibson made a hash of it and saw the ball roll into goal. There was bedlam now. The scores were tied at 3-3.

England made the cardinal sin of taking their eyes off the ball and Manpreet seized the opportunity. Acres of space in front, he moved and slapped a shot that zipped in like a bullet. The rest is history as India gained three points to finish with ten and top Pool B.

England were swamped by India’s high pressing in the fourth quarter. It is better left to imagination an Indian side consistently playing at the same tempo and pace for a full four quarters, pushed and led by a captain who was powerful, creative and imperious. Suddenly, the air surrounding the Indian hockey team is thick with possibilities.