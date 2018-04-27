Commonwealth Games 2018 silver-medallist Mehuli Ghosh eyeing World No 1 spot

Kolkata: Teenage shooting sensation Mehuli Ghosh, who is back home after winning a silver in the 10m air rifle event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, said she's working hard to become the world number one.

The world number six Indian may be just 17-year-old but said she has never felt under pressure.

"I don't see any pressure on me going by age. My world rank is six now. To make it one, I have to work harder," Mehuli said.

Mehuli was accorded a warm reception by her overjoyed family, friends and coach-cum-mentor Joydeep Karmakar.

India will not send a team to the 7-15 May World Cup in USA, and Mehuli said they would focus on the Munich World Cup from 22-29 May. "The World Championship and Asian Games are also in the offing so we are focused and want to work hard," she said.

Post-CWG, Mehuli had a disappointing outing at the recently-concluded Korea World Cup with a 17th place finish.

"Competition was tough. But the focus is now on the Germany World Cup," she said.

"I am going to Delhi on 30 April. Then to Germany," she said adding the shooting team would meet the President and Prime Minister.

Having narrowly missed the gold in the play-off at the CWG, Mehuli said she has learnt to become patient.

"Patience is the one thing I learnt from CWG. I have to keep cool and increase focus. These are the lessons I learnt from CWG."

Mehuli had shot a perfect 10.9 and thought she had clinched it and even pumped her fist, only to be told that there was one more shot to go.

The last shot was a 9.9 as she was done in by her premature celebration at her maiden Commonwealth Games outing.

Mehuli further said she is mulling on participating in 50m but only after consulting her coach and mentor Karmakar.

"I will try 50 m - 3 position and prone after few months. For the moment I am not thinking about that. Maybe next year," she concluded.