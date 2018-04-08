Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooter Manu Bhaker says, 'I don't set targets, I just work on technique'

Gold Coast: Uncluttered is what makes one unhindered — that's the philosophy 16-year-old Manu Bhaker follows when she takes aim for gold at shooting ranges, the latest in her collection being the Commonwealth Games 10m air pistol top prize.

The Haryana-girl, who is making waves in Indian shooting, broke the Games record (240.9) at the Belmont Shooting Centre on 8 april, way ahead of nearest competition, which happened to be compatriot and eventual silver-medallist Heena Sidhu (234).

Her gold medal opened India's 21st CWG account in shooting, a sport which usually fetches a bagful of medals for the country.

"It just happened, I only worked on my technique, rest just happened," Bhaker told PTI after adding to her collection of gold medals from the senior and junior World Cups.

"Shooting is an uncomplicated sport, take aim and shoot. That's why it's important not to think too much. If you think too much, then it becomes complex," she explained, sounding wise beyond her age.

The teenager, who is the youngest Indian to claim a World Cup gold, chose to unwind with a game of table tennis after returning to the Games Village and when asked whether she was expecting Sunday's record-shattering performance, merely broke into a soft giggle.

"I had been working on my technique for a long time. I just got that right, rest is a result of that. I didn't have any targets for today. I was just shooting, I am just happy," she said trying to stress on the simplicity of her thought process.

"In fact I never set myself targets, what's the point of that? Ultimately your technique has to work, it worked for me today," she reasoned.

She was expected to fetch the gold on Sunday and she did that but ask her whether being under the spotlight played on her mind, she came up with another philosophical response.

"As I said, the more you think, the more things become complex. So it's never a good idea to think too much. Just do the best you can and forget about everything else," she said.

Done with her CWG campaign, the shooter, who once dabbled in boxing, said she is now looking ahead to the World Cup in Korea from 20 April.

"There is no time to celebrate, tomorrow I go back to my training for the World Cup. No breathing space there," she signed off, sounding and being actually busier than an average 16-year-old.