Commonwealth Games 2018: Sensational Manika Batra wins historic singles gold for India in table tennis

Gold Coast: Manika Batra on Saturday won a first-ever women's singles table tennis gold for India at the Commonwealth Games, blanking Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 in the final in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Batra showed that her crucial victory against world No 4 Feng Tianwei in the team final was no fluke as the Indian edged out the Singaporean 4-3 in the women's singles semi-finals.

Besides guiding India to team gold, the 22-year-old had also paired up with veteran Mouma Das to win the country's maiden women's double silver.

She can add a fourth medal to what already has been a dream campaign so far when she plays the mixed doubles bronze play-off on Sunday.