Commonwealth Games 2018: Sensational Manika Batra wins historic singles gold for India in table tennis

Sports PTI Apr 14, 2018 16:15:08 IST

Gold Coast: Manika Batra on Saturday won a first-ever women's singles table tennis gold for India at the Commonwealth Games, blanking Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 in the final in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Manika Batra serves during the women's singles gold medal table tennis match at the 2018 CWG. AFP

Earlier in the day, Batra showed that her crucial victory against world No 4 Feng Tianwei in the team final was no fluke as the Indian edged out the Singaporean 4-3 in the women's singles semi-finals.

Besides guiding India to team gold, the 22-year-old had also paired up with veteran Mouma Das to win the country's maiden women's double silver.

She can add a fourth medal to what already has been a dream campaign so far when she plays the mixed doubles bronze play-off on Sunday.


