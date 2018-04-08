Commonwealth Games 2018: Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for men's 100m butterfly final; Gymnast Pranati Nayak bows out

Gold Coast: India's Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the finals of men's 100m butterfly after finishing fifth in the semifinals of swimming competition at the 21st Commonwealth games in Gold Coast Sunday.

Prakash clocked 54.12 seconds in semifinal 2, while England's James Guy (52.34), South Africa's Chad Le Clos (52.56) and Canada's Josiah Binnema (53.41) took the first three spots respectively.

Prakash had earlier managed 54.11 seconds in the heats to finish behind Australia's Grant Irvine, who produced a timing of 53.89 at the Optus Aquatic Centre here.

Pranati fails to qualify in Women's Vault Final

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the women's vault finals after finishing last in the event at the 21st Commonwealth games here today.

Among eight gymnasts, Pranati finished at the bottom after totalling 11.983 following a penalty of -0.100 during her effort at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

Rakesh Patra also finished eighth in men's ring final after scoring 12.933 (5.900 difficulty + 7.033 execution).