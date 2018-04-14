You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth enter finals of respective badminton singles events

Sports PTI Apr 14, 2018 10:44:33 IST

Gold Coast: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and newly-crowned World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the finals of the women's and men's singles events respectively in the badminton competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Saina Nehwal in action in Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. AFP

Saina Nehwal in action in Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. AFP

Nehwal, who had clinched the gold in 2010 Delhi Games but missed the 2014 Games due to injury, staved off a challenge from Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, a silver medallist at Glasgow four years ago. Nehwal won 21-14 18-21 21-17 in 68 minutes.

She will play either compatriot PV Sindhu or defending champion Michelle Li of Canada.

Srikanth, playing on court 1, saw off the challenge from 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rajiv Ouseph of England 21-10 21-17 in just over half-an-hour of contest.

He will face the winner of the match between HS Prannoy and Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.

Earlier, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-17 15-21 4-21 to the Malaysian combo of Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles. The duo will now play for the bronze medal against local favourites Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville later in the day.


Updated Date: Apr 14, 2018 10:44 AM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores