Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth enter finals of respective badminton singles events

Gold Coast: London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and newly-crowned World No 1 Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the finals of the women's and men's singles events respectively in the badminton competition of the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Nehwal, who had clinched the gold in 2010 Delhi Games but missed the 2014 Games due to injury, staved off a challenge from Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, a silver medallist at Glasgow four years ago. Nehwal won 21-14 18-21 21-17 in 68 minutes.

She will play either compatriot PV Sindhu or defending champion Michelle Li of Canada.

Srikanth, playing on court 1, saw off the challenge from 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Rajiv Ouseph of England 21-10 21-17 in just over half-an-hour of contest.

He will face the winner of the match between HS Prannoy and Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.

Earlier, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-17 15-21 4-21 to the Malaysian combo of Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles. The duo will now play for the bronze medal against local favourites Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville later in the day.