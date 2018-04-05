Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu to make most of physio’s special attention in quest for maiden gold

A usual training day at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad almost turned into a nightmare for the national camp when PV Sindhu hobbled off the practice court with her right ankle wrapped in a crepe bandage, after spraining it during a practice session. As soon as the news broke, Indian fans skipped a heartbeat as the flag bearer’s participation at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast was under a cloud.

However, after watching Sindhu march out during the Parade of Nations in navy blue blazers and trousers on Wednesday, it's apparent that the former bronze medallist will be gracing the court in the coming days. “She went for a backhand shot and that’s when she twisted her ankle. She just fell backwards,” Sindhu’s physio Gayatri Shetty told Firstpost before leaving for Australia.

Sindhu’s ankle was examined at length by the physios present at the academy as they decided to take her for precautionary X-rays. Shetty said that there is enough time for Sindhu to recover as the individual events start on 11 April.

“It was a pull on the outside of the right ankle. She is not playing so much on the off-court training. What we are doing right now is off court training which includes a lot of core and upper body exercises. Slowly we will let her take the court once the swelling on her ankle subsides,” she added.

The Mumbai-based physio was hired by Sindhu’s father in January as he felt that it was time for her daughter to get some special attention. Sindhu, who trains six days a week, had been working on endurance, strength and conditioning.

“The focus ahead of the Games has been on agility and on-court movements. Many said her fitness is an issue but it’s just her body language when she plays. She might look like low on stamina after dropping a few points but that’s just mental tiredness. Scientifically, there are no concerns," explained the physio.

Since coming in, Shetty has worked on various aspects of Sindhu’s fitness so that she can deliver better performances on the court in a hectic 2018 season. “As of now, there is more transparency in terms of training. We are documenting a proper plan for the entire month. It is more organised. We are concentrating on her shoulder strength,” said the 27-year-old physio.

However, Shetty noticed that there were a few issues with Sindhu following her weak season with the Chennai Smashers after the Premier Badminton League. “She was overtraining at times. Her program was not in place,” recalled Shetty. Sindhu had sustained a hip injury in January which none of the previous physios noticed at first. “When I joined, I noticed that her core and gluteus weren’t that strong and we started working on that immediately. For a while, we had to keep her off. Post-PBL, there was a bit of infusion on the left hip,” explained Shetty.

In the last few months, the lanky shuttler found difficulties while moving around the court freely against players who are short in height. Notably, Sindhu went down fighting in three games against a 5’1” Nozomi Okuhara (twice), a 5’1” Akane Yamaguchi (twice) and 5’4” Tai Tzu Ying (thrice) in as many matches.

The 22-year-old shuttler was pushed to all four corners of the court by the opponents in rallies after rallies which resulted in narrow losses. “We are working on her on-court footwork. Since she is really tall, it’s an advantage for shorter players to move across the court with ease. When you see Sindhu, her legs are long and short players hit on Sindhu’s body it becomes difficult to handle. That could be one of the reasons why she gets a bit uncomfortable at times,” said Shetty.

At India Open final in January, Sindhu didn’t look at her best while lunging forward to return cross-court drop shots hit by Beiwen Zhang. “If you are a tall player you need to find another way to return and be ready to play a variety of strokes. There are advantages and disadvantages of being a tall player. It is really tough to bend in order to return the shuttle but the reach is good,” Sindhu told Firstpost during the Bridgestone event in February.

“It definitely takes a toll on your body. Both mentally and physically. That’s why the on-court and off-court sessions are important because, in a sport like badminton, everything depends on your fitness. When it comes to fitness levels, you need to strike a balance between on-court and off-court,” said the former World No 2 who has prioritised fitness.

Having a female physio means Sindhu has the freedom to discuss topics without hesitation, which she couldn’t earlier, Shetty added.

“Just like physical recovery an athlete also needs mental recovery. It’s my responsibility to connect with her. We are on the same page,” she said.

After surviving an injury scare, the 22-year-old would be aiming to clinch the elusive gold in the individual event.