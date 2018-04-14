Commonwealth Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes first Indian to win javelin gold

Gold Coast: Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with a season's best effort of 86.47m in the final.

The 20-year-old Neeraj, a former junior world champion, had made the final after achieving the qualifying mark in his very first throw on Friday, and on the day it mattered most, he was leaps ahead of the field with his very first throw.

"It is a very important medal for me, I wanted to touch my personal best but I missed it by a centimetere. In my desperation for that, I tried so hard that I tumbled over in my last two attempts. But I am very happy and I have lot of competitions this year to achieve the personal best," Neeraj said after his triumph.

Neeraj was the favourite for gold after his 85.94m throw during the Federation Cup National Championships last month.

The CWG field had been depleted after 2016 Olympics silver-medallist Julius Yego of Kenya failed to qualify for final round, while 2012 Olympics champion and Rio Games bronze-winner Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad opted out of the Gold Coast Games.

Neeraj thus became only the second Indian javelin thrower to claim a CWG medal — the first being Kashinath Naik, who fetched a bronze in the 2010 Delhi Games.

"The competition was very good here, the world champion was here but he could not qualify. It was still quite tough but I was very sure of myself," Neeraj said.

Overall, Neeraj's medal is only the fifth track and field gold for India in the quadrennial event — the other four being sprinter Milkha Singh (1958), discus thrower Krishna Poonia (2010), the women's 4x400m relay quartet of Manjeet Kaur, Sini Jose, Ashwini Akkunji and Mandeep Kaur (2010) and shot-putter Vikas Gowda (2014).

Neeraj, a gold-medallist at the Asian Championships last year, simply destroyed the competition with his very first attempt on Sunday that was 85.50m.

None in the field could surpass that till the very end and it was left to Neeraj to up the ante, which he did with a season's best 86.47m in his fourth attempt. He consistently crossed the 82m mark in the final, fouling two attempts in all.

"It makes a a lot of difference when you manage to get a first throw like that. It builds pressure on others. As for me, I was not under any pressure or nerves, I was well-prepared," he said.

The fun-loving youngster laughed when asked how he would celebrate the momentous occasion but did speak about the importance of letting one's hair down once in a while to escape stress.

"One shouldn't be too serious in life, it's good to be disciplined but you should not overdo food restrictions. A bit of enjoyment always works. One should have faith that their training is good enough. It's not healthy to just lock yourself in a room before a big competition," he advised.

His compatriot Vipin Kashana finished fifth with a best effort of 77.87m.

Meanwhile, Jinson Johnson smashed the long-standing 1500m national record and finished fifth in the finals.

Johnson clocked 3 minutes and 37.86 seconds to finish fifth in the 12-man field. In the process, he bettered the earlier 23-year-old national record of 3:38.00 set by Bahadur Prasd in 1995.

However, there was heartbreak for 2014 Glasgow bronze medallist triple jumper Arpinder Singh who missed the podium this time, finishing an agonising fourth. Cameroon's Marcel Mayack II produced a personal best of 16.80m to put the Indian out of medal contention. Arpinder's best effort was a 16.46m jump.

In the men's 4x400m relay, the Indian team had to pull out midway through the race after Amoj Jacob pulled a hamstring. Because of this, the quartet of A Dharun, Jacob, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia could not even complete one lap during the race.

The women's 4x400m relay team of Sonia Baishya, M Poovamma Raju, Laxmanbhai Gayakwad Saritaben and Hima Das finished seventh in their event.

Indian track and field athletes thus ended their Gold Coast CWG campaign with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze, the same number and colour of medals as in the last Games in Glasgow in 2014.