Commonwealth Games 2018: MC Mary Kom to be India's flag-bearer in closing ceremony

Gold Coast: Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom, who claimed a gold medal on debut at the Commonwealth Games, will be India's flag-bearer at the event's closing ceremony on Sunday.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion, who is also an Olympic bronze-medallist, claimed her maiden CWG gold after beating Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the light flyweight (48kg) final.

"This is the first time I will be India's flag-bearer in an event like this. I don't know if I deserve it but I am certainly very proud of it," Mary Kom told PTI.

The five-time Asian champion has claimed three gold medals in the last five months, starting with the Asian Championships in Vietnam.

The boxer also cleared the air on the wrong spelling of her name being used by the organisers. Her name has been spelt 'Mery' instead of Mary.

"Actually it is Mary but because my passport has the spelling Mery, the organisers have gone with that spelling. I will be getting it corrected once I am done with the Games and back in India," she said.