Commonwealth Games 2018: Mauritian team official leaves Australia after sexual assault charge, but denies accusation

Gold Coast: A Mauritius team official at the Commonwealth Games has left Australia after being charged with sexually assaulting an athlete, police said on Saturday.

Queensland deputy police commission Steve Gollschewski said it was unknown whether the accused, reportedly Mauritius' former chef de mission, would return to attend court.

But he said Australia was unlikely to seek extradition if the official, who was bailed after being charged, fails to appear at his court hearing on 17 April.

"It's not the type of offence that we would expect people travelling on or take any measures to do that," Gollschewski told reporters.

"He's made an undertaking to appear on the 17th that will be the next step that we'll consider in the process."

Mauritian media have reported that Kaysee Teeroovengadu stepped down as chef de mission but denied the accusations following an incident last week.

Police say the allegations were of "inappropriate touching". About 6,600 athletes and team staff are in Gold Coast for the Games, most of them staying at the official village accommodation.

"A failure to appear (in court) usually generates a warrant which the court would have to issue," Gollschewski said, adding it was "unlikely that we would consider extradition for this type of offence".

Games organisers say the athletes' village is on "heightened alert" for sexual assault, and have given assurances that safeguards are in place to stop any more incidents.

"There is zero tolerance for poor, bad and abusive behaviour," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said this week.

"There is no place for that at the Commonwealth Games. It is up to individuals to come forth and feel that they can (make a complaint) and that we will treat these things with great seriousness."