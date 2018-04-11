Commonwealth Games 2018: MC Mary Kom defeats Sri Lankan boxing Anusha Dilrukshi to enter final in debut CWG event

Gold Coast: Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom (48kg) advanced to the Commonwealth Games final with a comprehensive triumph over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwak on Wednesday.

It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi. The latter gave a good account of herself against the five-time world champion Indian but fell short in the end.

Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far. Despite the height advantage, Dilrukshi struggled to connect for most part. Mary's experience and superior technique stood her in good stead as she carved out a unanimous 5:0 verdict.

Both boxers were a bit cautious in the opening round, trying to gauge each other although Mary managed to land several punches.

Although the Lankan had the height and reach advantage, Mary used a low guard and used her reflexes and feet movement to take the advantage.

Both boxers were equally matched in the second round before the tempo picked up in the third as Mary picked up the points with a steady barrage of punches.

Dilrukshi finally picked up pace in the final three minutes, but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her.

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Indian is competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games. She is assured of at least a silver medal. On the other hand, Dilrukshi too is assured of a bronze medal since losing semi-finalists are both awarded bronze medals in boxing.