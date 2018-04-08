Commonwealth Games 2018: Manu Bhaker congratulated by Haryana CM ML Khattar after 16-year-old wins 10m air pistol gold

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday congratulated India's teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker for winning the women's 10m air pistol gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast.

"Manu Bhaker produced a stunning performance. I congratulate her for winning the gold and bringing glory to the state and the country. We are proud of our daughter," Khattar said.

Haryana's sports minister Anil Vij also congratulated Bhaker on winning gold at the CWG while finance minister Capt Abhimanyu wished her all the very best for the future.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at Manu's native village in Jhajjar district.

"Winning gold medal in Commonwealth Games is a great achievement. We are very proud of her. I cannot express my happiness in words," said her father Ram Kishen Bhaker, who was busy handling the guests and receiving congratulatory telephone calls since morning.

The 16-year-old class 11 student grabbed the women's 10m air pistol gold medal while Heena Sidhu staged a stirring comeback to bag silver at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

"Sweets were distributed in the village after we got the news of her winning the gold medal," he said.

"She has filled the youngsters of her age with enthusiasm who now want to emulate her," Ram Kishen said.

Bhaker had won multiple gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico and the subsequent Junior World Cup in Sydney. The event in Mexico was also a maiden appearance for the young girl.

Ram Kishen, who is an engineer, said that he had always encouraged his two children to follow their dreams.

Bhaker's mother said she was planning to cook some of her daughter's favourite dishes when the shooter returned to home on 16 April.

Heena's father Rajbir Sidhu said that he was very happy that both Bhaker and Heena have brought laurels for the nation.