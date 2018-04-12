You are here:
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra cruises to semis; Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G advance into quarters

Sports PTI Apr 12, 2018 19:42:09 IST

Gold Coast: Manika Batra cruised to the semi-finals of the women's singles even as experienced paddler Mouma Das ended her campaign of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Manika, who played a stellar role in India's historic gold in the women's team event, notched up a win against Singapore's Yihan Zhou 4-1. The Delhi paddler hardly broke a sweat in the first three games, winning 11-5, 11-6, 11-2.

However, she was unable to finish the match as she stumbled in the fourth game 6-11 but sealed the match with an 11-9 win in the fifth game.

Manika Batra was part of the Indian women's table tennis team that stunned Singapore in the gold medal match in CWG 2018. Reuters

In the other women's singles, Mouma was ousted by Yu Mengyu of Singapore 13-15, 7-11, 5-11, 11-7, 5-11. Madhurika Patkar also crashed out of the event as she lost to England's Kelly Sibley 9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11.

In the men's singles draw, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan sealed quarter-final berths. Sharath beat Australia's Heming Hu 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5 while Desai notched a win against Malaysia's Chee Feng Leong 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4 and Sathiyan's Nigerian opponent Segun Toriola retired after the first game 11-7.

In the men's double's Sharath and Sathiyan reached the quarter-finals as they outclassed the Sri Lankan pair of Buwaneka Jayasingha Mudiyanselage and Imesh Ranasingha 11-3, 11-4, 12-10.

The pair of Desai and Sanil Shetty also posted a comfortably over Northern Ireland's Paul McCreery and Ashley Robinson 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 to book a quarter-final berth.

In the women's doubles Mouma and Manika reached the semi-finals with a 4-0 win over England. They beat Tin-Tin H0 and Maria Tsaptsinos 12-14, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6.


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 19:42 PM

