Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra cruises to semis; Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G advance into quarters

Gold Coast: Manika Batra cruised to the semi-finals of the women's singles even as experienced paddler Mouma Das ended her campaign of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Manika, who played a stellar role in India's historic gold in the women's team event, notched up a win against Singapore's Yihan Zhou 4-1. The Delhi paddler hardly broke a sweat in the first three games, winning 11-5, 11-6, 11-2.

However, she was unable to finish the match as she stumbled in the fourth game 6-11 but sealed the match with an 11-9 win in the fifth game.

In the other women's singles, Mouma was ousted by Yu Mengyu of Singapore 13-15, 7-11, 5-11, 11-7, 5-11. Madhurika Patkar also crashed out of the event as she lost to England's Kelly Sibley 9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11.

In the men's singles draw, Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan sealed quarter-final berths. Sharath beat Australia's Heming Hu 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-5 while Desai notched a win against Malaysia's Chee Feng Leong 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4 and Sathiyan's Nigerian opponent Segun Toriola retired after the first game 11-7.

In the men's double's Sharath and Sathiyan reached the quarter-finals as they outclassed the Sri Lankan pair of Buwaneka Jayasingha Mudiyanselage and Imesh Ranasingha 11-3, 11-4, 12-10.

The pair of Desai and Sanil Shetty also posted a comfortably over Northern Ireland's Paul McCreery and Ashley Robinson 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 to book a quarter-final berth.

In the women's doubles Mouma and Manika reached the semi-finals with a 4-0 win over England. They beat Tin-Tin H0 and Maria Tsaptsinos 12-14, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6.