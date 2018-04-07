You are here:
Commonwealth Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth leads India to badminton team event semi-finals

Sports PTI Apr 07, 2018 11:00:08 IST

Gold Coast: Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth led from the front as India thrashed Mauritius 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of badminton mixed team event in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

File image of Kidambi Srikanth. Reuters

Srikanth took just 29 minute to beat Georges Julien Paul 21-12 21-14 in the men's singles after the two doubles pairs had given India a 2-0 lead.

The men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty hardly broke a sweat in their 21-12 21-3 win over Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul in the first match before Ashwini Pannappa and N Sikki Reddy chalked out an easy 21-8 21-7 victory over Aurelie Marie Elisa and Nicki Chan-Lam in the women's doubles.

2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal did not have to play her part in the quarterfinal match as India had already taken a match-winning 3-0 lead.

India take on Singapore in the semifinals on Sunday. Singapore had beaten hosts Australia 3-0 in another quarterfinal match.


