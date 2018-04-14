Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian men's hockey team loses bronze medal playoff to England

Gold Coast: India's men's hockey team lost 1-2 to England in the bronze medal playoff at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Sam Ward's penalty corner conversion led to England's first goal in the sixth minute. But India restored parity 20 minutes later with a successful penalty corner conversion from Varun Kumar.

Ward gave England again the lead in the 43rd minute, employing a reverse-hand drive past PR Sreejesh after his initial drag-flick was blocked by runner Amit Rohidas.