Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan clinches gold medal in men's 75 kg event

Gold Coast: Indian boxer Vikas Krishan defeated Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon in the 75kg category final at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Gold Coast on Saturday.

Vikas won by a 5:0 unanimous verdict against Ntsengue in a close contest which saw both the boxers claiming to have won the bout before the referee's verdict. It was Vikas' first medal at the CWG.

Each of the five judges awarded 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27 and 29-28 points in favour of Vikas at the end of all three rounds.

While both Vikas and Ntsengue looked to be equally strong, especially when attacking, Vikas edged ahead in his smart way of defending as he showed his tactical know-how.

In the first round, Vikas was clearly boxing better, but Ntsengue came back strongly in the second round. Three of the judges awarded the Cameroonian an identical scoreline of 10-9. Ntsengue surprised Vikas by taking utterly attacking route after losing the waiting game from Vikas in the first round.

In the third round, however, Vikas tempted Ntsengue to go for the attack by maintaining a physical distance. When Ntsengue went near him to punch, Vikas' jabs landed accurately to give him a strong position.