Commonwealth Games 2018: India women's and men's table tennis teams cruise through to semi-finals

Gold Coast: India's paddlers continued their impressive run as they outshone Malaysia to cruise into the semifinals of both men's and women' team events on day three of competitions in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Both India's men's and women's teams crushed Malaysia 3-0 in their respective quarterfinal matches at the Oxenford Studios.

In the men's quarterfinal tie, Harmeet Desai started off the proceedings with a comfortable 11-4, 12-10, 11-6 victory over Chee Feng Leong before star paddler Sharath Kamal gave India a 2-0 lead by thrashing Muhammad Ashraf Haiq 11-8 11-7 11-6.

The duo of Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then beat the pairing of Javen Choong and Chee Feng 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 to make it 3-0 in favour of the Indians.

In the women's quarterfinal tie, Manika Batra registered a comfortable 11-9 11-7 11-7 win over Ying Ho in the opening match.

In the second singles match, Madhurika Patkar lost the opening game 7-11 against Karen Lyne but fought back to win the next three games 11-9, 11-9, 11-3.

Madhurika then paired with Mouma Das in the doubles to notch up an 11-8 10-12 11-8 11-7 win against the Malaysian duo of Ying Ho and Ai Xin Tee to wrap up the tie in style.