Commonwealth Games 2018: India men's, women's table tennis teams breeze into knockout stages

Gold Coast: India's men's and women's table tennis teams topped their respective groups to advance to the knockout stages at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

While the men's team defeated Trinidad and Tobago and Northern Ireland in Group 1, the women's team came out on top against Sri Lanka and Wales in Group 2.

Against T&T, India registered a 3-0 victory. Amalraj Anthony opened India's win with a 4-1 (11-5, 3-11, 11-2, 14-12) win over Dexter St. Louis before G. Sathiyan doubled the lead with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-4) thrashing of Aaron Wilson.

Already 2-0 up, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan teamed up to beat Yuvraaj Dookram and Aaron Wilson 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-4) in the men's doubles match, making it 3-0 in favour of the Indians.

In the second tie, Sathiyan, especially continued his impressive show, winning a singles and a double match.

While Sathiyan brushed aside Ashley Robinson 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-4), Achanta Sharth Kamal had it easy against Paul Mccreery in a 3-0 victory (11-6, 11-8, 11-4).

Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai got past Zak Wilson and Mccreery 4-1 (11-2, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7) to make it 3-0 for India.

The women's team was also impressive. Against Sri Lanka, Manika Batra gave India the lead with an easy 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) win over Erandi Warusawithana.

Sutirtha Mukherjee then doubled the lead with a 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 verdict over Ishara Badu in the second singles tie.

Sutirtha then teamed up with Pooja Sahasrabudhe to beat Badu and Hansani Kapugeekiyana 11-6, 11-7, 11-3 in the doubles match to seal victory.

India outplayed Wales 3-1 in their second tie, with Manika, Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar showing their quality in the singles.

Manika dismantled Charlotte Carey with a 4-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-5, 11-4) victory to give India a 1-0 lead which was doubled by Mouma after her 3-0 (12-10, 11-7, 11-7) triumph over Chloe Thomas.

Carey and 11-year-old Anna Hursey, the youngest competitor in CWG history, rallied to keep Wales in the tie after a 3-2 (11-8, 11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 13-11) victory over Mouma and Madhurika.

Madhurika returned in the fourth game of the tie to secure a 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 12-10) victory over Chloe. Madhurika's win gave India their 3-1 win.