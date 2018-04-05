You are here:
Commonwealth Games 2018: India go down against Jamaica in opening round of women's basketball

Sports IANS Apr 06, 2018 03:29:36 IST

Gold Coast: Jamaica defeated India 66-57 in a preliminary round Pool B match in their first match of the women's basketball in the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

File image of India's women basketball team. Twitter/@BFI_basketball

Right from the word start, India never looked in the contention as they were outplayed in every department of the game.

Captain Shireen Limaye (18 points) and power forward Jeena Skaria (12 points), however, tried to make things even but failed in doing due to lack of support.

Jamaica won the rebounding battle handsomely which include 19 offensive rebounds.

India is set to play Malaysia on Saturday followed by New Zealand on 8 April.


